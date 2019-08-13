Cesar Millan Announces Partnership With Happy Again Pet

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Again Pet , the highest quality collagen supplement specifically formulated to improve the joint health of dogs, announced today a partnership with pet behaviorist and Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan. Millan is an equity partner in Happy Again, one of the first products in the supplement space endorsed by him.

"Every Pet parent's goal should be to provide their dog with the most healthy & happy lifestyle possible. A big part of accomplishing this is being aware of the 5 body motions which are stretch, walk, run, rest & sleep. Happy Again is not only a preventative supplement for stiff joints & joint discomfort, its collagen base helps dogs stay moving, youthful & active well into their senior years. I give Happy Again to my dogs & can confidently say that it works." - Cesar Millan

Happy Again is a unique, proprietary formula created to maintain the cartilage of younger dogs to prolong their youth, and to help rebuild it in older dogs to improve their mobility. Happy Again combines the highest-grade blend of collagen, with a blend of glucosamine, hyaluronic acid and vitamins for maximum effectiveness. Dog's joints are primarily composed of collagen, which naturally deteriorates with age, often resulting in stiffness and joint discomfort.

The supplement was created by biotech scientist and dog lover, Anja Skodda, to help her own pet, Tony, who was experiencing age related discomfort. A stubborn bulldog that was trained using Cesar's methods, Anja was familiar with Cesar's work and effectiveness firsthand. After meeting, Cesar tried Happy Again with his own pets and after watching them experience the benefits of the supplement, a partnership was born.

"I am thrilled to join forces with Cesar on Happy Again Pet. Our common goal of bettering the lives of dogs and celebrating the joy they bring into our lives made this a very natural and fun partnership," said Happy Again Founder Anja Skodda.

The supplement is sold at major US retailers, including Happy Again Pet, Amazon, Healthy Spot and launching soon on Petco.com. This fall, Happy Again plans to expand its product categories by launching collagen chews, as well as joining Cesar's live tour.

About HAPPY AGAIN PET

Founded in 2018 by biotech scientist and dog lover Anja Skodda, Happy Again is a uniquely formulated pet supplement developed to help prevent joint discomfort in dogs. Happy Again formula will support to maintain the cartilage of younger dogs to prolong their youth and to help rebuild it in older dogs suffering from joint stiffness and discomfort from aging. The proprietary collagen supplement blend is created from the highest quality ingredients which support and can help rebuild cartilage for optimal mobility in addition to aiding digestion, promoting hair growth, and supporting healthy skin and coat. Happy Again can be purchased online at Happy Again, Amazon and The Healthy Spot and is coming soon to leading national retailers including Petco.com. For more information, please visit https://www.happyagainpet.com/ .

