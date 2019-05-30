Cesar Santos Portrait Painting Video Now Available with Spanish Subtitles

BOCA RATON, Florida, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Streamline Premium Art Video has made one of its most popular art instruction videos available with Spanish subtitles.

Secrets of Portrait Painting with artist Cesar Santos was originally released in 2015 and continues to be a top selection for artists at every skill level wishing to learn how to create beautiful portrait paintings. As the demand for the video grew, Streamline Premium Art Video received a tremendous number of requests to create a version with Spanish subtitles so the video could be used by a wider audience. That version is now available.

In Secrets of Portrait Painting, which contains over 19 hours of instruction, Cesar Santos presents the systematic approach he developed that will remove the mystery of portraits and allow any artist to discover the beauty to be found in this art form.

From his early childhood in Cuba, Cesar Santos was always interested in creative arts, and, after immigrating with his family to Miami, he dreamed of becoming an artist. After attending art school, Cesar wanted to add to his knowledge by understanding the scientific aspect of painting. That interest took him to the Angel Academy of Arts in Florence, Italy. Cesar blended the knowledge he gained there with his own personal style, which reflects both modernism and traditionalism. He is well known for creating portraits that reflect his passion for the unnoticeable, yet irreplaceable, people of his community.

Cesar is a highly accomplished 21st-century realist who has been designated a Living Master by the renowned Art Renewal Center (ARC). He is well respected worldwide and is honored to offer this video with subtitles for the benefit of more people.

Streamline Premium Art Video was created with the belief that art videos should be an excellent investment for artists wishing to become better painters. Streamline partners with high-level artists who are also skilled instructors to teach in the videos.

https://youtu.be/RyRyn1KFQOU

https://streamlineartvideo.com/products/cesar-santos-secretos-de-la-pintura-de-retrato

