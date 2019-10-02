Cesca Therapeutics Announces Receipt Of $2 Million Upfront Distribution Fee

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, and ThermoGenesis, its wholly owned device subsidiary (the "Company"), announced today it has received the $2 million upfront distribution fee pursuant to its global distribution agreement, entered into as of August 30, 2019, for the X-Series® product line. For details of the global distribution agreement, please refer to the Company's 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 6, 2019.

The X-Series products are major components of the Company's CAR-TXpress™ platform, a semi-automated, closed cellular processing platform used for high efficiency cell purification and cell washing. The X-Series products, when used in combination with the Company's proprietary buoyancy activated cell sorting (BACS) technology, can be applied for both research and commercial manufacturing of a large variety of cell-based therapeutics, including chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cells.

About Cesca Therapeutics and Thermogenesis

Cesca Therapeutics develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. Its device division, ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company has developed a semi- automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about Cesca and ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.cescatherapeutics.com.

