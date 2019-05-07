Cesca Therapeutics to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 and Host a Conference Call on May 14

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KOOL), a market leader in automated cellular processing and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT/ 4:30 p.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/kool190514.html.

A replay of the call will be available until June 4 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 855-669-9658 (Canada) and referencing access code 10130653. The webcast will be available for three months.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a market leader in cell processing technologies and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine. Its device division, ThermoGenesis, develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company's automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform is designed to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information, visit: www.thermogenesis.com and www.cescatherapeutics.com.

Company Contact:

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Wendy Samford

916-858-5191

ir@cescatherapeutics.com

Investor Contact:

Rx Communications

Paula Schwartz

917-322-2216

pschwartz@rxir.com

SOURCE Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

