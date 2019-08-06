Cesca Therapeutics To Announce Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 And Host A Conference Call On August 13

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT/ 4:30 p.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: http://investors.cescatherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/events.

A replay of the call will be available until September 3 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and referencing access code 10132960. The webcast will be available for three months.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a market leader in cell processing technologies and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine. Its device division, ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company's automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform is designed to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information visit: www.thermogenesis.com and www.cescatherapeutics.com.

