Cesca Therapeutics To Present At The 2019 Bio Investor Forum

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, today announced that Jeff Cauble, Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer, will present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum on Tuesday, October 22 at 4:00 pm PT. The Forum is being held October 22-23 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors, analysts and interested, potential partners. Those who would like to attend Cesca's presentation or meet with management can register through the BIO Investor Forum website or contact Rx Communications to schedule a meeting.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Cesca Therapeutics' website at http://investors.cescatherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/events .

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. Its device division, ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company has developed a semi- automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about Cesca and ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.cescatherapeutics.com.

Company Contact:

Wendy Samford

916-858-5191

ir@thermogenesis.com

Investor Contact:

Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications

917-322-2216

pschwartz@rxir.com

SOURCE Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

