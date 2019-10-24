Cesca Therapeutics to Present at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Oct 24, 2019, 08:30 ET

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, today announced Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida on Tuesday October 29, at 12:45 pm ET.  

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.  Interested parties can register and request meetings through the Dawson James conference portal or contact Rx Communications to schedule a meeting.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Cesca Therapeutics' website at http://investors.cescatherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/events. An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.
Cesca Therapeutics develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. Its device division, ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company has developed a semi- automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about Cesca and ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.cescatherapeutics.com.

Company Contact:
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@thermogenesis.com

Investor Contact:
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

