Cesca Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, today announced Jeff Cauble, Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10 at 12:30 pm ET. The conference is being held September 8-10 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors who are registered to attend the conference. Institutional investors who would like to attend Cesca's presentation or meet with management can register through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal or contact Rx Communications to schedule a meeting.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. Its device division, ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The company has developed an automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about Cesca, please visit: www.CescaTherapeutics.com. For additional information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact:

Wendy Samford

916-858-5191

ir@thermogenesis.com

Investor Contact:

Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications

917-322-2216

pschwartz@rxir.com

