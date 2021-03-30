Cesium Releases Free 'Cesium for Unreal' for All Creators

Cesium for Unreal enables a high-accuracy full-scale (WGS84) globe in Unreal Engine, the open and advanced real-time 3D tool from Epic Games, creator of Fortnite. With this new plugin, developers now have the ability to create interactive, virtual worlds using accurate real-world 3D content captured from cameras and LIDAR sensors on satellites, drones, and intelligent machines.

"Cesium's expertise in cloud-based geospatial software applications and leadership on open standards for streaming massive 3D content makes them an ideal partner to support Epic's vision for an open Metaverse," said Marc Petit, VP and General Manager of Unreal Engine at Epic Games.

The implementation of 3D geospatial technology in real-world environments -- from building immersive experiences in artist-created scenes to those based on 3D content in its precise geospatial location -- represents a shift in industries including training and simulation; architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC); automotive and transportation; film and television; broadcast and live events; and games.

The plugin is the first step toward a future where immersive, global-scale 3D applications with pinpoint precision are ubiquitous across industries.

"At Cesium, we've long believed in the potential for innovation at the intersection of the 3D geospatial and computer graphics ecosystems," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi. "Cesium for Unreal is a monumental step in bridging decades of advancements in these technologies."

Cesium for Unreal is available to download for free on the Unreal Engine Marketplace. It includes integration with Cesium ion for optional commercial access to curated 3D content like global terrain, 3D buildings, photogrammetry, and satellite imagery, and software to convert custom high-resolution 3D data into streamable 3D Tiles.

About Unreal Engine

Epic Games' Unreal Engine is the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. Creators across games, film, television, architecture, automotive and transportation, advertising, live events, and training and simulation choose Unreal to deliver cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds. Follow @UnrealEngine and download Unreal for free at unrealengine.com.

About Cesium - The Platform for 3D Geospatial

Cesium's open platform provides the foundations any software application needs to utilize 3D geospatial data: visualization, data pipelines, curated global 3D content, and analytics. Committed to openness and interoperability, Cesium powers solutions that create digital twins of the real world in industries such as AEC, aerospace, energy, commercial real estate, smart cities, autonomous driving, and defense. Follow @CesiumJS or visit https://cesium.com.

