CESMII Seeks Proposals for Smart Manufacturing Roadmap Projects

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute is pleased to announce a Request for Proposals (RFP) for institute roadmap projects. The areas of interest for this RFP will be focused around addressing key cross-industry technical challenges and cross-industry energy-intensive manufacturing processes. This RFP also intends to ensure involvement of small, medium and large manufacturers.

The total investment will be approximately $18,750,000 with 50% in CESMII funding and 50% awardee cost-share requirement and will be distributed over the course of three waves. The key themes for this RFP include:

1. Common challenges faced by manufacturers in improving productivity, precision and performance of their manufacturing processes. These challenges differ for small vs medium vs large manufacturers, from brownfield locations to greenfield locations.

2. Technical gaps that need to be resolved in sensing, control, modeling and analytics and platform technologies in order to overcome the above challenges, as well as emerging technologies that will impact information flow between them.

3. Smart Manufacturing solutions for common cross-industry energy-intensive processes such as thermal processing

Today's "Wave 1 RFP" releases approximately $6.250 million, which will be allocated toward "Enabling R&D" focus areas of CESMII's Technology Roadmap. Additional amounts are expected to be allocated toward the development of Smart Manufacturing Platform capabilities and Smart Manufacturing innovation projects, as well as Education and Workforce Development through additional waves over the course of the next three months. See the full RFP-2-2019, Wave 1 document on our website (https://www.cesmii.org) to learn more about the goals of CESMII, Areas of Interest and process and deadlines for this RFP.

This Request for Proposals (RFP) is the second round of requests (RFP2) for CESMII. It represents a total investment of approximately $18,750,000 with 50% in CESMII funding and 50% awardee cost-share and will be issued in three distinct waves, shown in the table below:



RFP2-Wave 1 RFP2-Wave 2 RFP2-Wave3 Approx. Investment ~$6.25M ~$6.25M ~$6.25M Focus areas Enabling R&D Platform Capability

Workforce Dev. Innovation Projects

Profiles, Apps Timing of request July 2019 August 2019 September 2019

CESMII intends to fund Roadmap Projects in this RFP with the greatest chance of helping achieve the goals and mission of CESMII. CESMII may award an entire proposal or any part of a proposal at a funding level that will be negotiated with the applicant. CESMII may issue awards in one, multiple or none of the above Technical Areas of Interest.

For more information about this Request-For-Proposal, please visit CESMII's website at www.cesmii.org/request-for-proposal.

About CESMII

CESMII is the United States' national institute on Smart Manufacturing, driving cultural and technological transformation and industrial cyber security leadership as national imperatives. By enabling frictionless movement of information – raw and contextualized data – between real-time operations and the people and systems that create value in and across manufacturing organizations, CESMII is ensuring the power of information and innovation is at the fingertips of everyone who touches manufacturing.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, CESMII brings over $140 million in committed public-private investment through a consortium of partners from across industry, academia and non-profit entities. CESMII's program and administrative home are with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

For more information, visit the CESMII website at https://www.cesmii.org.

