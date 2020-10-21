C'est Moi Beauty Ambassador Liza Koshy Launches Capsule Collection, One of One by C'est Moi

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean beauty brand C'est Moi has announced the launch of Brand Ambassador Liza Koshy's capsule collection, One of One by C'est Moi. Liza's collection expands on the brand's principles with thoughtfully formulated multipurpose and multidimensional products, all of which are EWG VERIFIED™ and made for anyone that has sensitive skin. One of One by C'est Moi is available for pre-order at www.oneofonebycestmoi.com and the collection will be available on November 16th. Furthering their commitment to sustainability, the collection is also partnered with TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company that ensures that all packaging is recycled.

Liza's enthusiasm for clean beauty developed after struggling for years with finding the right solutions that address her specific skin concerns. She found her way to C'est Moi while in search of products that would work with her extremely sensitive skin and were also environmentally conscious. After experiencing their lineup of skin care and color cosmetics and how easily they could be used within her daily routine, she signed on to be their first-ever Brand Ambassador.

One of One by C'est Moi focuses on creating for the faces of the future – a new generation that embraces cleaner, healthier choices for themselves and our world. All products are made with clean ingredients, and are dermatologist tested, vegan, hypoallergenic, fragrance free, and EWG VERIFIED™.

"One of One by C'est Moi celebrates your individuality — you are uniquely you, which deserves the biggest party of all — the One you're always invited to. We lovingly created this line to foster your inner creativity and versatility," said Liza Koshy. "For myself, learning the ins and outs of clean beauty alongside the brilliant minds at C'est Moi has been an eye-opening and life-bettering experience. Whether it be your subtle glow, or full glam for show, we hope our collection brings you as many fun-filled moments as it has brought all of us to create it."

Included in the capsule collection are the F(ace) Balm Cleansing Duo, Flash Please Cream Highlighter in three shades, Give 'Em Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm in three shades, Think Twice Eyeliner Duo in three pencils and six colors total, Give 'Em Face, a Face Mask Artistry Kit featuring four masks, Milk It Shimmering Hydrafluid, and three Treatment Mists.

"Collaborating to bring One of One by C'est Moi to life has been one of the most rewarding and exciting moments for the entire C'est Moi Beauty team," said Jennifer Saul, Senior Vice President of C'est Moi. "Developing every detail with Liza and alongside our partners at the Environmental Working Group (EWG) was really what sets this collection apart. The intention, energy and thoughtfulness she brought to our experience developing together is one that I truly believe to be unique and special. We look forward to sharing this experience with you and cannot wait for you to see what comes from us next!"

About Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy is an actor and producer currently starring in the Netflix Original Film, "Work It." She is also the co-creator, executive producer, and star of the YouTube Originals series "Liza on Demand," which will return for season 3 in 2021. Koshy is a co-chair of Michelle Obama's non-profit When We All Vote. She has been featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment List, TIME Magazine's Inaugural TIME 100 Next List, and as part of Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Class of 2020. In 2018 and 2019, Koshy served as Vogue's official Met Gala Red Carpet Correspondent.

About C'est Moi

C'est Moi (French for "It's Me") creates clean, gentle, and effective products that are game changers for anyone who has delicate, sensitive or blemish-prone skin. Preserving and nourishing skin's natural barrier with healthy ingredients and effective formulas to keep skin balanced, calm, and clear is what the brand prides itself on. The product assortment spans across multiple categories such as skin care, acne solutions, facial masks, mineral sun care, color cosmetics and bath & body. Their partnerships with both the Environmental Working Group (EWG VERIFIED™) and Step Up further their mission to support and uplift girls through Step Up's mentorship programs, while utilizing the power of research and education from the EWG to help empower everyone to live healthier lives. All C'est Moi products are Dermatologist Tested, made with EWG VERIFIED™ Clean Ingredients, Never Tested on Animals, Hypoallergenic, Clinically Tested on Sensitive and Formulated for Sensitive Skin.

C'est Moi products are available at www.cestmoi.com, www.target.com and Amazon, in addition to select Target, CVS, and Kroger stores.

For more information visit www.cestmoi.com and @cestmoibeauty on Instagram.

