Cetanol Market Size to Grow by USD 651.55 million | Growing Use of Cetanol in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing use of cetanol in personal care and cosmetic products is driving the growth of the cetanol market. Cetanol can be used in skincare products and acts as an opacifier, thickener, co-emulsifier emollient, softener, and moisturizer. It also enhances the foaming capacity of non-aqueous liquids, such as lotions. Thus, the multifunctional properties of cetyl alcohol can increase its use in personal care and cosmetic products.

Consumer demand for chemical-free personal care and cosmetic products is challenging the growth of the cetanol market. Cetanol is considered toxic, and topical drugs that contain cetanol have side effects. Moreover, the cetanol used in cosmetic or personal care products can cause contact dermatitis in consumers who have sensitive skin. It can also lead to other side effects, such as burning, stinging, redness, and inflammation of the skin.

The cetanol market report is segmented by type into waxy and liquid. The waxy segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The waxy form of cetyl alcohol is primarily obtained from coconut, palm, or vegetable oils. It is suitable for cosmetic products that are applied to the skin and easily absorbed due to the warmth of the skin.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for cetanol in Europe. Consumers opting for skincare and body care cosmetics such as sunscreens and body lotions that are designed for specific parts of the body will drive the cetanol market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Bo International



BRENNTAG SE



Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd.



Emery Oleochemicals LLC



Godrej Industries Ltd.



Kao Corp.



KLK Oleo



Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co. Ltd.



Musim Mas Group



Naturallythinking



Niram Chemicals



Pandian Surfactants Pvt. Ltd.



Surfachem Group Ltd



Suriachem Sdn. Bhd.



The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm Inc.



The Procter and Gamble Co.



Timur Network Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.



VVF Ltd.



BASF SE

Cetanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 651.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bo International, BRENNTAG SE, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Godrej Industries Ltd., Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co. Ltd., Musim Mas Group, Naturallythinking, Niram Chemicals, Pandian Surfactants Pvt. Ltd., Surfachem Group Ltd, Suriachem Sdn. Bhd., The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Timur Network Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., VVF Ltd., and BASF SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Waxy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd.

10.4 Emery Oleochemicals LLC

10.5 Godrej Industries Ltd.

10.6 Kao Corp.

10.7 KLK Oleo

10.8 Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co. Ltd.

10.9 Surfachem Group Ltd

10.10 Suriachem Sdn. Bhd.

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.12 Timur Network Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

