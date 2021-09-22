Cetaphil® Announces Major Evolution in Brand's Mission to Advance Sensitive Skin Science

Cetaphil's iconic, best-selling cleansers and moisturizers – Gentle Skin Cleanser, Daily Facial Cleanser, Moisturizing Cream, Moisturizing Lotion, and Advanced Relief Lotion – are now carefully reformulated to provide consumers with the cleaner formulas those with sensitive skin desire. Featuring a proprietary blend of hydrating and skin-strengthening ingredients, the new science-backed formulas are clinically proven to improve the overall resilience of sensitive skin and defend against 5 Signs of Skin Sensitivity which include irritation, roughness, tightness, dryness, and weakened skin barrier.

In line with the brand's mission to advance the science behind sensitive skincare, Cetaphil's dermatologist-endorsed products are backed by more than 550 clinical studies with more than 32,000 sensitive skin subjects over the years to not only ensure product efficacy, but also sensitive skin tolerability, going above and beyond industry standards.

"I've always been able to depend on Cetaphil for my patients with sensitive skin, and with these enhanced formulas, it's clear that they have taken to heart the evolving needs of sensitive skin," says New York-based board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Lian Mack. "I am so excited that these iconic products now contain some of my favorite ingredients including Niacinamide to improve overall skin quality and prevent environmental damage, Panthenol to help skin build up a barrier against irritation and water loss, and Glycerin, which acts as a humectant and allows the skin to retain moisture. Together, these ingredients work harmoniously to strengthen and protect skin from dryness in the best way."

In addition to these significant brand updates, Cetaphil is launching 16 new products this year, expanding its existing portfolio to 59 total products. Beginning the year with a launch into the sun care category with its Sheer Mineral Collection, the brand is continuing to strengthen its offerings with five new products for problematic skin, including the highly anticipated Healing Ointment, Daily Smoothing Moisturizer for Rough & Bumpy Skin, Cracked Skin Repair Lotion, Cracked Skin Repair Balm, and Advanced Relief Cream with Shea Butter. Meanwhile, the brand also made its first-ever foray into acne care with its Gentle Clear Collection for sensitive, acne-prone skin, as well as introduced a Healthy Radiance Collection to address skin concerns like dark spots and uneven skin tone without irritation.

Cetaphil is also thrilled to unveil a new look and feel consisting of an updated logo and sleeker, more modern packaging that features color coding for specified skin types, making the shopping experience easier for consumers.

This dedication to sensitivity extends beyond skin. As part of Cetaphil's renewed commitment to sustainability, the brand will use cleaner ingredients and smarter packaging for products. The newly reformulated Gentle Skin Cleanser, Daily Facial Cleanser, Moisturizing Lotion, and Advanced Relief Lotion are free of parabens, sulfates, and animal origin ingredients, and are not tested on animals at any stage of the product innovation, development or manufacturing processes. Additionally, these products are housed in packaging that is in-part recyclable at most facilities, and are now made with readily biodegradable formulas, with additional products to be reformulated in the future.

Cetaphil's commitment to providing complete care for sensitive skin also includes an increased investment in digital marketing, particularly on its social platforms where they know their sensitive skin consumers are seeking readily available advice and information. Cetaphil is proud to provide access to some of the world' leading dermatologists, experts, and influential voices on its Instagram and Facebook channels. Follow along with @CetaphilUS for more on how the brand is driving consumer knowledge of science-based sensitive skincare while reducing environmental impact.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is the #1 Doctor Recommended Sensitive Skincare Brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect, and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com .

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-back portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatologist for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us .

SOURCE Cetaphil; Galderma Laboratories