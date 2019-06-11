Cetaphil® Announces Partnership with Award-Winning Actress, Rachel Brosnahan

Globally recognized for its sensitive skin solutions, Cetaphil has expanded its portfolio over the last 70 years to contain products for both face and body that target all skin types, including but not limited to dry, oily, and itchy or eczema-prone.

"According to a recent Mintel report1, more than half of the women surveyed cited sensitive skin as a concern," adds Sabbia. "As we continue to help consumers address these concerns and achieve long-lasting skin health through innovative and effective product offerings, we look forward to having Rachel share her story and how she has always trusted Cetaphil to care for her sensitive skin."

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser and Gentle Skin Cleanser are ranked the #1 and #2 cleansers in the entire facial cleanser market, further showcasing its unwavering leadership in the skincare category. Additionally, the brand has also received more than 160 beauty awards across its collection of products including cleansers, face and body moisturizers, wipes, body washes, and specialty products such as an eye cream and facial scrub.

"Cetaphil has been the go-to for my sensitive skin since I was a teenager, so this collaboration is a natural fit," says Brosnahan. "As an actor, I wear heavy makeup for long hours and I've always relied on products that won't strip or irritate my skin. Cetaphil's gentle products have played an important role in my life for the better part of ten years and through this partnership, I hope to help others who may be experiencing their own skin frustrations find products that they love, and their skin loves just as much."

Brosnahan has appeared in several films and television shows, and most recently has received wide recognition and acclaim for playing the title role in the Amazon Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For this role, she has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Throughout the campaign, Brosnahan will make appearances in various marketing and public relations activities to support Cetaphil's commitment to sensitive skincare. She will add rich content for the brand, particularly in the social media space, where fans can engage with Rachel and enjoy access to her favorite Cetaphil products and skincare tips. Follow her on Instagram at @RachelBrosnahan and follow along through @CetaphilUS or using the hashtag #MyCetaphilSkin.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is the #1 dermatologist-recommended facial skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for products with sensitive skin in mind that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions, including leading brands Cetaphil® and Differin®. Galderma is a leader in the research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin. Partnering with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime, the company contributes to Nestlé Skin Health's vision to change the way the world thinks about skin health. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com.



