Cetaphil® Launches Innovative Digital Campaign to Connect with Millions of Consumers Experiencing Skin Sensitivity

"Sensitive Skin Awareness Week is designed for today's digitally savvy and connected skincare consumer to have a more interactive dialogue on social platforms to help them meet their unique skin needs. Cetaphil has long tapped into social media to engage with our consumers and Sensitive Skin Awareness Week brings more science to this dialogue," says June Risser, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Business at Galderma. "This initiative will provide our consumers with first-hand access to science-based sensitive skincare knowledge from some of the best dermatologists in the country, alongside product recommendations from their influential peers who have been able to test all the market has to offer and prefer Cetaphil as their brand of choice."

Through extensive consumer research, Cetaphil found that 70% of Americans self-diagnose as having sensitive skin1. While that number is a staggering majority, there is still confusion surrounding how to best mitigate their skin concerns. "My patients often don't realize that their sensitivity is actually due in part to how they are treating their skin, or the effects of the products they are using," says Oregon-based board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Laurel Geraghty.

According to Dr. Geraghty, when skin is in a more sensitive state, it may display one or more of the following five symptoms – dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and weakened skin barrier – all of which can range from mild to severe. Cetaphil offers specially formulated product solutions across its robust portfolio that defend against Five Signs of Skin Sensitivity.

Sensitive Skin Awareness week is a key initiative under the "Complete Care for Your Sensitive Skin" campaign that kicked off earlier this month and solidifies the brand's credibility, expertise, and more than 70 years of unwavering commitment to sensitive skincare. The fresh marketing effort will begin with a rollout of interactive digital programming across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, including Instagram Lives and takeovers led by the very people who use and recommend Cetaphil daily, including:

Monday, March 22 at 6pm EST : Dr. Andrea Suarez and Edward Zo Instagram Live

Dr. and Edward Zo Instagram Live Tuesday, March 23 at 5pm EST : Dr. Camille Howard and Renee Chow Instagram Live

Dr. and Renee Chow Instagram Live Wednesday, March 24 at 3pm EST : Dr. Alexis Stephens will be taking over @CetaphilUS

Dr. will be taking over @CetaphilUS Thursday, March 25 at 3pm EST : Dr. Chris Tomassian will be taking over @CetaphilUS

Dr. will be taking over @CetaphilUS Friday, March 26 at 3pm EST : Dr. Jenny Liu and Melissa Alatorre Instagram Live

For all Sensitive Skin Awareness Week content and expert advice surrounding Five Signs of Skin Sensitivity, tune in daily at @CetaphilUS for a chance to be rewarded with product giveaways. Additional brand content can also be found on the campaign's dedicated page at https://www.cetaphil.com/us/sensitive-skin-awareness-week.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is the #1 dermatologist-recommended facial skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in approximately 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetics solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically defined and medically proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com/us.

