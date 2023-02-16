Cetaphil raises awareness of the connection between clothing and sensitive skin

NYC-based and manufactured fashion house Collina Strada, whose line is produced in small batches and prioritizes sustainable fabrics, believes that everyone deserves access to fashion. As a fabric expert and designer, Hillary Taymour will weigh in on her expertise with fabrics, sharing her must-have sensitive-skin approved styles.

"My clothing uses fabrics like recycled cotton and rose sylk, both of which are soft and wearable for all skin types, but especially great for those with sensitive skin. I'm thrilled to partner with Cetaphil to showcase some styles that are great options for sensitive skin, because helping my clients feel both confident in clothing and in their own skin, is always my end goal," said Hillary Taymour, Fabric Expert and Designer, Collina Strada.

As the largest organ in the body, our skin acts as the barrier between the outside world and our bodies. The very first layer between our skin and the world around us is our clothing. When fabrics interact with skin that has a compromised skin barrier, it can lead to irritated skin or skin conditions such as contact dermatitis or even textile contact dermatitis1 -- delayed skin irritations that include redness, scaling, and/or itchiness. During the winter, those with sensitive skin may experience flare ups. This can be due to colder temperatures, wind, low moisture in the air and fluctuating body temperatures, but also the interaction between the skin and certain fabrics.

"I look forward to partnering with Cetaphil to help raise awareness of the connection between the clothes you wear and the skin you're in, and how hydrating the skin with Cetaphil before getting dressed can help support the skin barrier. Sensitive skin requires added care, especially in the winter months, and products specifically designed for it. Cetaphil's moisturizers are backed by scientific research and clinical studies to ensure an effective blend of ingredients for sensitive skin," said Dr. Sapna Palep, Board-Certified Dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology.

Dr. Palep recommends the Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream to instantly soothe and protect skin from dryness and help restore the skin barrier in 1 week. For something a bit lighter, Dr. Palep recommends the Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion for 48-hour hydration without the sticky feeling. For those with Eczema, the Cetaphil Eczema Restoraderm Itch Relief Gel that is clinically proven to provide itch relief in as little as 30 seconds that lasts for up to 12 hours.

Skin sensitivity affects approximately 70% of individuals worldwide and this can manifest itself in an array of unpleasant skin irritations. Also, when skin is dry, it can become more sensitive and prone to react because the skin barrier is interrupted2. Cetaphil's formulas defend against 5 signs of skin sensitivity (dryness, roughness, irritation, tightness and weakened skin barrier), so that everyone can live life with less boundaries and more confidence.

"Scientific Research is foundational to everything we do on Cetaphil. That includes testing our products on thousands of sensitive skin sufferers. Our research has shown that sensitive skin needs extra care, which can even make picking out clothing fabrics a challenge. As a scientist, I love being a part of helping people live better lives through healthier skin. Our clinical data has shown that Cetaphil products help restore and rebuild the skin moisture barrier, helping to reduce skin aggravation. This ultimately helps people feel comfortable in their own skin -- and their clothes," said Matthew Meckfessel, PHD, Medical Affairs Director, Galderma.

Cetaphil is also partnering with premier fashion rental service Rent the Runway, which enables customers to rent, subscribe or purchase resale from the world's first and largest shared designer closet. For two weeks starting on February 13, 2023, select customers' orders will come with samples of Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream. Consumers can access additional resources and information at Cetaphil.com and use the Skincare Finder to better understand what products are right for their specific needs. From there, they can head to the dedicated Cetaphil shop on Amazon.com to revamp their beauty cabinets and stock up on must-haves or the brands' social channels for more information, Facebook (@Cetaphil), Instagram (@CetaphilUS), TikTok (@CetaphilUSA).

