Cetaphil® Unveils Premium Product Line with New HydroSensitiv™ Complex That Delivers 48-Hour Hydration

With more than 70 years of sensitive skincare expertise, Cetaphil did extensive research and found that 65% of consumers i are seeking deep moisture/nourishment and healthier skin as the top benefits in a facial moisturizer. This led to the creation of the Deep Hydration collection, which consists of three new facial products to help combat dry or dehydrated, sensitive skin. The new Cetaphil Deep Hydration facial collection includes:

Cetaphil Deep Hydration 48 Hour Activation Serum – instantly absorbs and activates the skin's moisture barrier for deep, 48-hour hydration with the help of Sunflower Seed Oil.

instantly absorbs and activates the skin's moisture barrier for deep, 48-hour hydration with the help of Sunflower Seed Oil. Cetaphil Deep Hydration Healthy Glow Daily Cream – delivers deep, 48-hour hydration alongside Niacinamide to reveal healthy, glowing skin to leave it feeling soft and supple.

delivers deep, 48-hour hydration alongside Niacinamide to reveal healthy, glowing skin to leave it feeling soft and supple. Cetaphil Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum – brightens skin with Bisabolol and reduces the appearance of puffiness through Tripeptide Amino Acid for a refreshed look and feel while providing deep, 48-hour hydration to the under-eye area.

Cetaphil also found that 68% of consumersii are seeking similar benefits in relation to body products, paired with convenient application, quick absorption, a weightless finish, and a sensorial experience. These findings inspired two new body moisturizers within the new Sheer Hydration collection, which includes:

Cetaphil Sheer Hydration Body Spray Moisturizer – effortlessly delivers weightless, long-lasting hydration with a unique spray format that dries instantly and improves the overall quality of sensitive skin over time.

effortlessly delivers weightless, long-lasting hydration with a unique spray format that dries instantly and improves the overall quality of sensitive skin over time. Cetaphil Sheer Hydration Replenishing Body Lotion – improves the quality of dry, dehydrated sensitive skin over time by delivering weightless, long-lasting hydration with the help of Sunflower Seed Oil.

Both the Deep and Sheer Hydration collections feature Cetaphil's new, innovative HydroSensitiv™ Complex, which is a combination of moisturizing ingredients and blue daisy, a skin soothing botanical, that delivers long-lasting hydration. This complex also soothes skin sensitivity and deepens dynamic hydration by increasing skin's overall water content and locking in hydration where it's needed most to improve the overall quality of sensitive skin over time. All products also feature antioxidant Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin B5 to replenish and soothe dry skin.

"Cetaphil is dedicated to always bringing consumers efficacious, new products that perform and deliver unique skin care benefits," said June Risser, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Business at Galderma Laboratories. "We research the best ingredients and formulas when creating new skincare solutions and are so excited about our new HydroSensitiv™ Complex, which delivers deep yet lightweight hydration that consumers have been yearning for in a moisturizer."

In addition to the two new hydration collections, Cetaphil is also thrilled to introduce its Soothing Gel Cream with Aloe, which also contains Allantoin Skin Protectant. This innovative formula was designed to bring together the rich, long-lasting hydration of Cetaphil's and America's #1 best-selling Moisturizing Cream with the healing properties of traditional ointments all rolled into an unexpectedly weightless formula. Soothing Gel Cream's unique gel-cream formula absorbs quickly to instantly soothe, hydrate, and protect stressed, irritated skin without leaving behind a sticky residue or greasy feeling. It hydrates skin for a full 24 hours while restoring damage done to sensitive skin by environmental aggressors like wind and cold.

True to Cetaphil's heritage, all six products are designed with sensitive skin in mind and are non-irritating, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and dermatologist-tested. The new launches are currently available at mass retailers nationwide and online.

For additional information, visit www.cetaphil.com or @CetaphilUS on Instagram and Facebook.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is the #1 dermatologist-recommended facial skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetics solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically defined and medically proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com/us.

i A&U Study C16. "Here is another list of statements that people use to describe the functional benefits of the ideal moisturizing product for face care. Please select all that match with what you are looking for the morning."

ii A&U Study. For the below body products you used in the morning/ evening, please indicate which statement best describes the benefit you look from this product

SOURCE Galderma Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.galderma.com/us

