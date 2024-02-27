Cetera and Wealth Access Form Partnership to Unite Brokerage, Trust and Digital Banking

Partnership underscores Cetera's focus on helping advisors and financial institutions deliver a differentiated and highly personalized experience to clients and members

Partnership provides a leading industry solution to bridge all aspects of a client's financial history

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, today announced a partnership with Wealth Access, the leading customer data insights platform unifying and enriching data that powers hyper-personalized experiences for financial institutions and investment clients. Using Wealth Access, advisors and financial institutions can create 360-degree views of a client's most accurate and current financial picture across brokerage, trust and digital banking, to deliver an industry-best-in-class solution that streamlines and enhances the breadth of financial services a client receives. Clients of Cetera's financial institutions and advisors will have access to this integration, which brings new efficiencies for advisors and financial institutions seeking clients' latest information.

"Cetera is proud to consistently lead the industry in providing technology solutions that deliver efficiency for both advisors and clients," said Mike Durbin, CEO of Cetera Holdings. "This partnership with Wealth Access aligns with our vision as we look toward the future of integrated solutions for our financial institutions and advisors. Wealth Access' holistic view of client portfolios is a powerful advantage that we know advisors at our financial institutions will find invaluable as they work to better the financial futures of their clients."

"Wealth Access' unique ability to clearly and holistically unify and display a client's financial portfolio is truly unmatched in the industry," said LeAnn Rummel, CEO and president of Cetera Investment Services. "We are excited to partner with an industry leader who embraces the importance of empowering financial institutions and advisors to serve their clients most efficiently and effectively. As we integrate this innovative solution into Cetera's award-winning technology suite, we are confident that this partnership will deliver positive long-term results for our financial institutions, their advisors and their clients."

"The industry has long needed an efficient solution to gather data from a client's financial portfolio and have it in one place so advisors can make the most well-informed and accurate decisions in their client's best interest regarding their assets," said David Benskin, founder and CEO of Wealth Access. "At our 2023 Summit, we discussed creating an integrated solution like this, and I am proud to say it now exists. It is the only product that unifies and streamlines data across multiple platforms and integrates this level of detail. Furthermore, our digital banking clients also benefit from access to brokerages and trust via this partnership. Everyone wins."

Wealth Access is joining Cetera at the BISA Annual Convention event March 5-8 in Hollywood, Fla.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial services' existing books and records to enrich and unify data, generating deep insights that power hyper-personalized banking experiences. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client's complete financial story and work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports more than 200 customers with over $571 billion in assets on the company's platform, including several of the largest banks in America.

