Cetera Bolsters Legal Team with New Hires and Additional Internal Staff

Growth and expanded resources underscore Cetera's commitment to legal and regulatory compliance in service to financial professionals

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it has expanded its legal team to include a key new hire as well as multiple internal promotions and transitions into the department. The growth signals Cetera's commitment to serving advisors with industry-best legal resources in an increasing regulatory environment. The changes include:

Scott Kirwin joins Cetera as Deputy General Counsel, where he will focus on retirement and collaborate with multiple internal teams, including M&A integration, advisory products, and platforms. Kirwin comes to Cetera with an extensive background in investments and brokerage firms, having spent more than 15 years in the legal department at Fidelity Investments. Kirwin attended Harvard Law School and holds a bachelor's degree in political science and history from Northeastern University .

"In today's increasing regulatory environment, we are committed to delivering the best legal service possible to help Cetera and our advisors achieve their collective goals," said Lisa Gok, Chief Legal Officer at Cetera. "With these new appointments, I am confident that Cetera's legal department represents a powerful team that is comprised of the industry's best and brightest legal minds. I am pleased to welcome these talented individuals to the team, where their contributions will be critical to Cetera's continued success growing and serving our financial professionals."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 32,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

