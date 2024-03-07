Cetera Earns Technology Innovation Award for its Comprehensive Digital Platform, Growth360°

BISA Technology Innovation Award recognizes leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services, and platforms through technology innovation

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that it has earned the 2024 Bank Insurance Securities Association (BISA) Technology Innovation Award for its strategic, peer-driven digital platform, Growth360°. This marks Cetera's 11th time winning the BISA Technology Innovation Award, which recognizes companies for their commitment to technology solutions in the financial services industry.

Launched in 2021 and announced at Cetera conference Connect21, Growth360° is an innovative peer-based methodology to help Cetera-affiliated program managers and financial professionals develop a systemic, customized approach to accelerating growth and driving business value. The program's methodology enables professionals to learn from – and incorporate – the successes of their fastest-growing colleagues.

Professionals start with a needs-based conversation with their Growth Officer that may include a simple assessment, which helps them focus on their program and financial goals. The program then provides the tools needed to achieve these goals. Growth360° also features an extensive library of roadmaps, guides and resources as well as a dedicated Growth Officer, an accountability partner who helps clients create a systematic and repeatable engagement process focused on growing the values of their business.

Growth360° is one example of Cetera's commitment to delivering technology innovation and advancements that help its advisors optimize their business and best serve their clients. The award adds to the growing list of Cetera product offerings that are BISA Technology Innovation Award winners, including MarketingCentral, AdviceWorks, My Advice Architect, and DataPak.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

The BISA Technology Innovation Award is designed to recognize leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services, and platforms through technology innovation. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

