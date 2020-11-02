Cetera Financial Group Chooses Award-Winning Qualtrics CustomerXM

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Cetera, a leading financial advice firm, has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM™, delivered in partnership with Walker.

"Experience management has become a competitive differentiator for financial services as organizations capture customer feedback across multiple channels - from physical retail locations to customer care support," said Brian Stucki, EVP and GM of CustomerXM and BrandXM, Qualtrics. "Organizations that leverage Qualtrics' system of action with capabilities such as predictive analytics and automated workflows create the breakthrough experiences that customers will reward and remember."

CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs, in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience/ .

