Cetera Financial Group Congratulates Carson Wealth and Exemplar Financial Network for Recognition in InvestmentNews' 2018 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers

Robert J. Moore, CEO of Cetera Financial Group, said, "On behalf of Cetera Financial Group, I extend our warmest congratulations to both Carson Wealth and Exemplar Financial Network for this well-deserved recognition. Being named to InvestmentNews' inaugural list of the Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers truly demonstrates these firms' commitment to building and maintaining organizations that are focused on providing clients with the best possible financial planning and advice. It is an honor to serve these firms and all of our affiliated practices across the country as they strive to establish proactive, service-oriented cultures to support the Advice-Centric Experience that will define the future of our profession for both advisors and clients."

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Wealth is an independent financial advisory firm that provides wealth management, financial planning and investment services to high-net-worth individuals and businesses. Started in 1983 by Founder and CEO Ron Carson, the firm supports approximately $4.2 billion in total assets under advisement.

Exemplar Financial Network, headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is led by Founder and President David Hubbard, who began the practice in 1990. The firm provides financial planning, retirement planning and investment services to individuals and businesses primarily in Illinois and Wisconsin and supports $3.7 billion in assets under administration.

Ron Carson, Founder and CEO of Carson Wealth, said, "We tell our stakeholders we want this to be a life commitment, in a good way. We're honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work by InvestmentNews. It's a testament to the commitment we have to our stakeholders, to the support Cetera provides our team every day, and it's rewarding to see such a robust culture continue to prosper in some of our most transformative years."

David Hubbard, Founder and President of Exemplar Financial Network, said, "'Helping People Prosper' is the motto here at Exemplar. That means that we want all people to prosper, not just clients, but our staff and financial advisors as well. While most of our advisors run independent practices, we make them feel like they are part of our family. We truly care about helping them prosper as financial advisors through hands-on mentoring and coaching programs. We have strived to create a team-oriented culture where everyone feels cared about and proud to be part of our team. We are truly honored to be recognized as one of InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers. Our ongoing strategic relationship with Cetera has been a key factor in establishing Exemplar's identity as a great place to work, and we thank them for their steadfast support."

InvestmentNews based its list of 50 firms on a survey the publication conducted last year. The list honors practices that take a broad approach to building rewarding company cultures by thinking beyond the perks and benefits they offer, and which focus on developing skills, instilling strong values and fostering empowerment. The recognized firms will be honored at a luncheon in Chicago in May. At that time, InvestmentNews will also publish the numerical rankings of the 50 firms.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera") is a leading network of independent firms empowering the delivery of professional financial advice to individuals, families and company retirement plans across the country through trusted financial advisors and financial institutions. Cetera is the second-largest independent financial advisor network in the nation by number of advisors, as well as a leading service provider to the investment programs of banks and credit unions.

Through its multiple distinct firms, Cetera offers independent and institutions-based advisors the benefits of a large, established broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, while serving advisors and institutions in a way that is customized to their needs and aspirations. Advisor support resources offered through Cetera include award-winning wealth management and advisory platforms, comprehensive broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services, practice management support and innovative technology. For more information, visit cetera.com .

* "Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors, Cetera Advisor Networks, Cetera Investment Services (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions), Cetera Financial Specialists, First Allied Securities and Summit Brokerage Services. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Media Contacts:

Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424.652.6520 ext. 102

cclemens@haventower.com

Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424.652.6520 ext. 101

jkuo@haventower.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cetera-financial-group-congratulates-carson-wealth-and-exemplar-financial-network-for-recognition-in-investmentnews-2018-best-places-to-work-for-financial-advisers-300631005.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.cetera.com

