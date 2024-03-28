Cetera Financial Institutions Launches Credit Union Council

Seven credit union members meet to collaborate on the betterment of their wealth management programs

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Cetera Financial Institutions has launched a groundbreaking new Credit Union Council, aimed at providing Cetera's participating credit union partners with a forum to share ideas, best practices and other thought leadership for the betterment of their wealth management programs. The inaugural council is comprised of seven members, who held a successful meeting in early March 2024. Members include representatives from: Numerica Credit Union, Meriwest Credit Union, A+ Federal Credit Union, Rogue Credit Union, Langley Federal Credit Union, GTE Financial Credit Union and Achieva Credit Union.

"Credit unions fill a vital role in the financial services space and in their local communities. We are being intentional in helping our credit unions meet the needs of their members through our growing partnerships with them. We understand and take seriously our duty and commitment to serving our credit union partners to the best of our ability," said Cetera Financial Institutions President and CEO LeAnn Rummel. "In addition to providing credit unions a place to collaborate, this council will also serve as a litmus test to show us how we can continue to optimize the already excellent service we offer our valued credit union clients. Watching these talented credit union leaders put their heads together in the kickoff meeting was inspiring and productive – I look forward to seeing what comes from this council in the future."

"I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Credit Union Council's mission of elevating, enhancing, and empowering credit union investment programs to perform beyond their perceived limitations," said Aaron Persons, vice president of Wealth Management for A+ Federal Credit Union. "Cetera's core values and culture are perfectly aligned with the credit union principle of 'cooperation among cooperatives' and together, we pave the path towards a future of unparalleled success."

"We are delighted to be part of the inaugural Credit Union Council established by Cetera Investment Services; a collaborative platform dedicated to elevating the credit union experience," said Ian K. Foo, AIF, president of Meriwest Wealth Advisors, part of Meriwest Credit Union. "By fostering innovation and knowledge-sharing, this initiative underscores our commitment to empowering credit unions to thrive and deliver exceptional value to their members. Together, we're shaping the future of financial services, ensuring that credit unions within Cetera continue to set the standard for excellence in member service and satisfaction."

Foo serves as chair of the newly-formed council while Najib Khan, a leader from Langley Investment Services within Langley Federal Credit Union, serves as vice-chair. The launch of the credit union council builds the recent momentum displayed by Cetera Financial Institutions, including its affiliation of Hawaii State Federal Credit Union and its innovative partnership with Wealth Access, the leading customer data insights platform unifying and enriching data to power hyper-personalized experiences for financial institutions and investment clients. Click here to learn more about Cetera's resources and support for financial institutions.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 32,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

