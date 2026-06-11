Cetera Named Finalist for Five Wealthies Awards

Recognition underscores commitment to advisor growth, technology innovation, and retirement services

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera and its affiliated companies ("Cetera") have earned recognition as a finalist in the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards ("Wealthies")* in five categories across Practice Management, Thought Leadership, Technology, Corporate Leader of the Year, and Advisor Support: Distributors. Building on its two wins at the 2025 Wealthies, Cetera will be recognized alongside other finalists at the Wealth Management Industry Awards Gala on Sept. 10, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Cetera is a 2026 "Wealthies" finalist for the following initiatives:

Rise to Elite Program – Practice Management – For the second consecutive year, Cetera's peer-led advisor growth mentorship program is nominated. In 2025, the program expanded to 11 cohorts and strengthened its implementation model by more intentionally grouping participants based on assessment insights and structured interviews that surfaced primary pain points and growth plateaus. Designed to convert learning into implemented practice-management behaviors through accountability, coaching, and community, the program drives execution through documented behavior change — including proactive pipeline management, defined client onboarding, client segmentation, and implemented client experience models that support sustained growth and referral generation.

Inclusive Growth Network – Thought Leadership – The Inclusive Growth Network is Cetera's umbrella platform that brings together advisor-led Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives into a coordinated growth experience rooted in the voice of the advisor. Advisor Resource Groups serve as the cornerstone of the Inclusive Growth Network, advisor-led communities built by advisors, for advisors, creating a space to share ideas, strengthen capabilities, and foster belonging while advancing business outcomes. Through its interconnected pillars, the Inclusive Growth Network amplifies advisor growth through community-centered learning and development designed to translate shared knowledge and lived experience into practical strategies that drive sustainable business growth. Key components include the Collective Growth Series, a practical, application-focused learning experience; a centralized AdviceWorks hub that simplifies program discovery and registration; and the Financial Transitionist Institute Learning Series, which equips advisors to serve clients more effectively through major life transitions.

AI-Powered Advisor Growth Intelligence Platform – Technology – Cetera launched an AI-driven growth intelligence platform in partnership with TIFIN AMP to enhance broker-dealer advisor efficiency and client engagement. The platform unifies firm, market, and third-party data to deliver prioritized opportunities, next-best actions, and client-specific insights directly within existing advisor workflows. Unlike traditional reporting tools, the platform transforms complex data into clear, actionable guidance, reducing manual analysis and enabling faster, more informed decisions.

Jon Anderson, Head of Workplace & Retirement – Retirement Plan Support and Advisor Services: Corporate Leader of the Year – Since founding Cetera's retirement business in 2013, and establishing the Workplace & Retirement organization in 2023, Anderson has led the creation of an integrated, growth-focused platform designed to help advisors expand their retirement plan business, deepen participant engagement, and strengthen long-term client retention. Over the past two and a half years, he has accelerated expansion by building on a strong platform including fiduciary solutions, advisor consulting, plan sales support, retirement technology, and consolidated reporting, helping drive significant business growth across the organization, including a 55% increase in retirement plan assets and expansion to more than 20,900 plans, growing the number of advisors with plans by 34%. He established turnkey plan services for wealth-focused advisors and launched the Wealth Bridge Initiative's advisor-facing Participant Dashboard, expanding advisor access to participant data to more than 200,000 participant lives while driving engagement, productivity, asset retention, and advisor growth.

Wealth Bridge Initiative's Participant Dashboard – Retirement Plan Support and Advisor Services: Advisor Support - Distributors – Cetera's Wealth Bridge Initiative strengthens retirement-to-wealth integration by enabling targeted participant engagement at scale. Cetera's Participant Dashboard consolidates key plan participant data into an intuitive, actionable view that supports targeted outreach and opportunity identification. By pairing participant insights with field enablement and repeatable campaigns, advisors can prioritize outreach, identify terminated participant opportunities, and enhance engagement workflows. As recordkeeper coverage and participant reach continue to expand, the initiative is helping advisors deepen relationships, improve participant engagement, and accelerate the conversion of retirement plan participants into wealth management clients.

Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Annual Industry Awards program honors individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and pursue better outcomes for their clients. More than 1,300 submissions from over 500 companies were submitted for Wealthies 2026 consideration.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group