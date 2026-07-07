Cetera Welcomes Edward Duffy and his Lexington Financial Team Overseeing Approximately $608 Million in AUA

After 32 years with Commonwealth, lead advisor cites service continuity, including maintaining Fidelity's NFS for custody and clearing, plus access to Cetera leadership as key to affiliation

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisor Edward J. Duffy, CFP® and his Lexington Financial, Inc., team with approximately $608 million in assets under administration1. Based near Boston in Braintree, Massachusetts, the Lexington Financial team includes John F. Walsh, CFP®, Wealth Management Advisor, and William A. Creesy, MBA, Wealth Management Advisor.

The Lexington Financial team also includes Duffy's son, Michael G. Duffy, CFA®, Investment Coordinator, and daughter Megan Duffy, Client Service Coordinator, as well as Elizabeth McMahon, Director of Operations, and John F. Walsh Jr., Client Service Associate, son of advisor John Walsh.

Duffy brings more than 42 years of industry experience to the practice, and two of his fellow advisors have each been with the team for more than 30 years – a depth of continuity that has become a hallmark of the firm's client relationships.

Duffy and his team spent 32 years affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network – a tenure he describes as a reflection of how well-suited that broker-dealer was for their practice. The LPL acquisition of Commonwealth, however, made remaining in place an outcome Duffy and his colleagues were unwilling to accept.

After six months of due diligence, talking with several independent broker-dealers, the team's priority was preserving as much continuity as possible for clients who had come to expect a high-caliber experience. Central among those priorities was uninterrupted access to Fidelity's National Financial Services, which Cetera offers. Another key was Cetera's flexibility, enabling Duffy's team to continue using third-party technology that had become integral to their client service model during their years at Commonwealth.

"Leaving Commonwealth wasn't something we took lightly after 32 years – we wouldn't have made a change if Commonwealth hadn't been acquired, but that effectively made the decision for us," said Duffy. "Our goal was finding a broker-dealer that allowed us to retain control of our processes while protecting the experience our clients were used to. Cetera helped create continuity for us, including maintaining Fidelity's NFS, and other technology we had at Commonwealth. With Cetera, I had the sense we were dealing with people who run their business the right way."

Duffy said another deciding factor was direct access to and engagement from Cetera leadership, including Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran.

"Tom went out of his way to meet with us personally. He's been involved every step of the way, which helped make the transition, never a simple process, as seamless as you could hope for," Duffy said. "When you can pick up the phone and reach the people who matter, that says something about how a firm is run, and that's Cetera."

Welcoming the Lexington Financial team, Halloran said: "Ed and his team are exactly the kind of experienced, client-focused practitioners that Cetera is built to support. They were loyal to Commonwealth for decades because they met Ed's standards. The fact they chose Cetera tells me we're doing things the right way. We're proud to welcome Ed and his team, and we're committed to supporting their growth."

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Feb. 3, 2026.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group