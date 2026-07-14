FNB Wealth Management Selects Cetera Financial Institutions to Elevate and Expand Its Investment Services Program

Long-standing community bank investment program moves from LPL to Cetera to strengthen client relationships

and drive strategic growth

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Institutions has partnered with FNB Wealth Management to further strengthen and grow the investment services program serving clients across five First National Bank locations in northwest Alabama. The move reflects FNB Wealth Management's commitment to delivering the responsive, relationship-driven service its clients and financial professionals deserve.

Founded approximately 25 years ago as an extension of First National Bank, FNB Wealth Management was built on a simple but powerful premise: that clients in rural communities should have access to the same comprehensive financial planning capabilities available in larger cities. Today, Chad Harris, President of FNB Wealth Management, and his team carry forward that mission, offering retirement planning, college savings strategies, and financial guidance to clients who have trusted First National Bank for generations.

"Cetera has been everything they said they would be," said Harris. "The company has delivered on every promise from the very beginning, from the onboarding experience to day-to-day service. Whoever we reach when we call, they take ownership and get it done. There's no being transferred around. It feels like a family at Cetera, and we feel like we're part of it."

After a thorough evaluation of its prior broker-dealer relationship, FNB Wealth Management made the decision to transition from LPL Financial to Cetera, citing a desire for a partner that matched its values of responsiveness, attentiveness, and genuine commitment to client service.

Fallon Hunt, Vice President of FNB Wealth Management, echoed that sentiment. "What I love most about my job is the relationships we build with our clients," she said. "One of the greatest privileges of working in wealth management is getting to walk alongside people through the different seasons of their lives, whether they're beginning their financial planning journey, sending children to college, preparing for retirement, or pursuing lifelong dreams. Building those long-term relationships and being a trusted part of their journey is incredibly rewarding."

In welcoming FNB Wealth Management, LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera Investment Services, said: "We are thrilled to partner with FNB Wealth Management and support the incredible work Chad and his team have done serving their communities for 25 years. Their dedication to putting clients first, building lasting relationships, and bringing the same level of comprehensive financial planning available in larger cities to the people who need them most is exactly the kind of mission we are proud to stand behind."

For over 41 years, Cetera has provided unmatched knowledge and award-winning technology and tools to help financial institutions deliver trusted investment experiences that help people work toward their financial goals.

Together, Cetera and FNB Wealth Management look forward to creating more ways for clients across North Coast, Alabama and the surrounding communities to access guidance and plan their financial futures with confidence.

Visit Cetera Financial Institutions for more information.

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice, blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured nearly 50,000 advisor reviews, with more than 43,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.7 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at https://cetera.com/ and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, those that are members FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (f/k/a Cetera Advisor Networks), Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC; and a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser: Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Investments are: *Not FDIC/NCUSIF insured * May lose value * Not financial institution guaranteed * Not a deposit * Not insured by any federal government agency.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group