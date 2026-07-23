Cetera Names Craig Bartlett Community Leader of Cetera Financial Specialists Within the Firm's Tax & Accounting Channel

Veteran wealth management executive brings deep tax-focused advisory experience to lead the CFS community within Cetera's Tax & Accounting channel

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera today announced Craig Bartlett, CFP® has been named Community Leader of Cetera Financial Specialists ("CFS"), a community of tax-focused financial professionals within Cetera. CFS is part of Cetera's Tax & Accounting channel serving financial professionals who operate at the intersection of tax and wealth management.

Craig Bartlett Named Community Leader of Cetera Financial Specialists

Bartlett brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across wealth management, broker-dealer, insurance and advisory platforms, including Choreo, Creative Planning/Wipfli Financial Advisors, U.S. Bank, UBS, Transamerica and Allstate.

Most recently, Bartlett served as Senior Vice President of Advisors at Choreo, a wealth management firm built around a network of advisors serving CPAs, entrepreneurs, and individuals. In that role, he focused on advisor leadership and organizational growth.

"We are extremely confident in Craig as a leader for CFS not only due to his deep and relevant industry experience, but because of his strategic thinking, execution-oriented sales leadership, and relationship management skills, which all align with how CFS advisors serve and engage their clients," said Andy Watts, Cetera Tax & Accounting Channel Leader. "Craig embraces and believes deeply in tax-focused wealth management and financial planning, the same qualities that have made CFS and its culture distinctive for so many years. Craig's past success coupled with the strength of our existing CFS leadership team gives me tremendous optimism for continuing to grow CFS while ensuring continuity of service and support for our advisors."

Bartlett has spent much of his career viewing wealth management through the lens of tax, including as Head of Advisor Success and Director of Wealth Manager Support at Creative Planning/Wipfli Financial Advisors, the wealth management arm of Wipfli, a large accounting firm. In that role, he led a multi-state team of approximately 70 client-facing professionals serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across a platform with approximately $5 billion in AUM.

"I'm thrilled to join a community that has already built so much success. CFS advisors have created something truly special – a culture where deep tax expertise and genuine client care go hand in hand, and the results speak for themselves," Bartlett said. "My focus from day one is getting to know these advisors and their businesses, learning what makes each of them exceptional, and helping them do even more of what they already do best. I couldn't be more excited to get started."

Bartlett holds the CFP® designation and FINRA Series 66 license and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Iowa.

Financial professionals can learn more about CFS by clicking here.

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured nearly 50,000 advisor reviews, with more than 43,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.7 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group