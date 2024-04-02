Cetera Welcomes $135 Million AUA Advisor Duo to Cetera Advisor Networks

Industry Veterans Kip Johansen and Patrick Wight Join Cetera from LPL Financial as Mill City Financial Partners

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Kip Johansen* and Patrick Wight* have joined Cetera Advisor Networks via AdvisorNet Financial doing business as Mill City Financial Partners. Mill City Financial Partners provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $135 million in assets under administration** as of Nov. 30, 2023. The pair joined Cetera from LPL Financial.

"We were immediately impressed by the support and resources Cetera and Cetera Advisor Networks offers its affiliated advisors and advisor groups," said Johansen. "Now that we're on board, we're even more impressed with the individual way we've been encouraged to interact with those resources."

"It's important to us that we continue to be able to serve our clients with the integrity they've come to expect – and Cetera allows that freedom while still offering countless support points and resources along the way," Wight added.

"I am proud to welcome Mill City Financial Partners to our community of talented financial professionals, which continues attracting top talent," said Cetera Advisor Networks President Tim Stinson. "I feel confident that our regional team model will allow them the flexibility to continue serving their clients in their unique way, while also providing the resources and support they need to grow their already thriving practice. I look forward to watching them grow at Cetera."

Johansen has 25 years of experience in the industry and holds Series 6, Series 7, Series 22, Series 62, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. He's also earned the designation of Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) from The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and is a long-standing member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. In his free-time, Kip enjoys basketball, teaching with Lamplighters International, golfing and spending time with his wife, Anne, and two adult sons.

Wight has dedicated more than two decades to his career in the industry, earning Series 6, Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. He is also active in the Minnesota chapter of Chartered Market Technicians as well as Kingdom Advisors, an organization that helps clients align their assets and investments to their values. When he's not working with clients, Wight serves on numerous non-profit boards, including those of Ace in the City and Southwest Christian High School. Wight enjoys playing piano, fly fishing, hunting and spending time with his wife, Heidi, and three grown children.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

