Cetera Welcomes Advisor Douglas Morey and His MTI Financial Advisors Team Overseeing Approximately $350 Million in AUA

Minnesota-based firm joins Cetera from Osaic, seeking greater support for its personalized approach

to relationship-driven wealth management

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisor Douglas Morey, founder and President of MTI Financial Advisors, and his team including advisors Christopher Bayliss and Thomas Scheck who join Cetera and its distinct Summit Financial Networks1 community. The team, previously part of Osaic, oversees approximately $350 million in AUA2 and serves clients across more than 20 states from its Edina, Minnesota, headquarters and a branch office in Florida.

Morey co-founded the firm in 1988 and has been in the same Edina office since 1991, a testament to MTI's defining characteristic – stability. The firm works primarily with high-net-worth families, business owners, pre-retirees and retirees. The firm offers clients specialized services, including estate planning, tax-efficient wealth transfer, and generational financial strategies. With more than 80% of its business in fee-based advisory relationships, MTI operates as a full-service, fiduciary-minded practice tailoring every portfolio to the individual client.

MTI was originally affiliated with Investacorp, Inc., a small independent firm offering personalized, relationship-based service. Over time, MTI found itself absorbed into progressively larger entities – ending with Osaic – and proactively sought a new broker-dealer relationship that better matched its culture.

As part of its due diligence, which included evaluating multiple broker-dealers, MTI's team visited Summit at its Boca Raton office – where the advisors say the contrast to other firms was quickly apparent.

"The model that Summit and Cetera presented – large-firm resources with a personalized, relationship-based approach – brings MTI back to the type of firm we want to associate with," said financial advisor Christopher Bayliss. "At the home office visit, we met the people who were going to be directly supporting us going forward. That's very different from a national call center, and it's exactly what we were looking for."

MTI's team cited Cetera's technology platform as a meaningful step forward from the firm's previous experience – one that MTI expects will benefit clients directly. They also see the move as the foundation for the next chapter of MTI's growth, including expanding the firm's office space and bringing on additional advisors. MTI is actively looking to add up to two experienced financial advisors who share the firm's entrepreneurial, client-first culture and want to build and own their own practice within a supportive team environment.

"We're growing, we're expanding our office, and we're looking for advisors who want to build something they can call their own," said financial advisor Thomas Scheck. "Cetera and Summit give us the platform and the marketing support to do that the right way. We're looking forward to what comes next."

Welcoming the MTI Financial Advisors team, Tom Halloran, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader, said: "Doug has built something so impressive – an independent firm with nearly four decades of consistent, high-touch client service and a real commitment to doing things right. The way MTI operates, with customized solutions, a fiduciary mindset, and deep client relationships, is exactly what Summit was built to support. We're proud to have Doug, Chris, Tom and the entire MTI team with us and look forward to helping them continue to grow."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

2Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of April 28, 2026.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group