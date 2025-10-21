Cetera Welcomes Financial Advisor Frank Mezzanotte Jr. and His Service-Oriented FDM Wealth Management with Over $126 Million in AUA

Former LPL advisor applauds Cetera for ease of affiliation, customized transition assistance, and smooth onboarding process that enabled him to move all assets to Cetera in less than 30 days

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes veteran financial advisor Frank Mezzanotte, CFP®, who spent the past 12 years with LPL. Mezzanotte said he decided to move to Cetera after hearing other former LPL advisors celebrating Cetera's personalized approach, ease of affiliation and onboarding, all coupled with Cetera's commitment to supporting independent advisors who want to run their practices as they choose.

"My Cetera transition and onboarding were very smooth, and it gave me great confidence in my future with Cetera. There were no big onboarding disconnects – all my assets came over in 30 days, and that's a testament to Cetera's onboarding process," Mezzanotte said. "The customized transition package from Cetera was another big win for me, plus several former LPL advisors kept telling me about the phenomenal support and attention they get at Cetera. I can relate because despite being a top producer, I went from being someone who got attention to being just a number inside an enormous company."

Mezzanotte said he was eager to collaborate again with other LPL alums, such as Brian Neyland, CFP®, who spent 15 years with LPL and was a key member of one of its largest OSJs.

"Seeing the growth and success that top-producers like Brian have at Cetera got me excited to build something new and great here too," Mezzanotte said. "The fact is I've known Brian a long time, and I've seen how well things are going for him at Cetera. I've also seen how he and other advisors who moved to Cetera got a lot of attention and support – that helped make moving to Cetera an easy decision for me."

Based on Long Island, NY, Mezzanotte has clients throughout the greater New York City area and across the country. His service-oriented practice has approximately $126 million in assets under administration.* He is part of the Cetera Financial Institutions community within Cetera.

In welcoming Mezzanotte, LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera Financial Institutions, said: "Frank is a welcome addition to the Cetera Family. He has demonstrated a history of success and achievements over his career by putting his clients first and delivering world-class solutions and service. His past experience and focus with high-net-worth clients and financial institutions is an ideal fit with Cetera."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of June 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage more than $590 billion in assets under administration and $263 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera as of Sept. 30, 2025.

