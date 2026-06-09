Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisors David Cushard, Wesley Mullins, and Their Team, with Approximately $190 Million in AUA

After a deliberate search for the Commonwealth experience, experienced advisors find their answer in

Cetera's unique Summit community

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisors David Cushard, ChFC®, CMFC™, and Wesley E. Mullins, ChFC®, CLU®, and their practice, Honeycomb Wealth Advisors, overseeing approximately $190 million in AUA1. Cushard and Mullins are co-founding partners of the practice with offices in Jackson, Michigan, and Tallahassee, Florida. Their team includes advisors Jeff Sirola, CFP®, CRPC and Justin Pruitt, along with dedicated support staff.

Honeycomb Wealth Advisors is a full-service advisory practice whose name reflects the team's core philosophy: like bees that store honey to sustain themselves through difficult seasons, the firm helps clients build and protect the resources they need to thrive, no matter what the future holds. The practice is licensed across multiple states and serves clients with a focus on long-term financial security and sound, experienced guidance.

With over 65 years of combined industry experience, Cushard and Mullins bring a depth of perspective rarely found at a single practice. Cushard and Mullins spent the bulk of their career at Ameriprise before moving to Commonwealth, drawn specifically by its culture of high-caliber veteran advisors, its personalized service model, and its standard of accountability that felt more like a partnership than a vendor relationship. That move came just as LPL announced its acquisition of Commonwealth, prompting Cushard, Mullins, and their team to search again for what they had come to expect.

After evaluating the full range of independent broker-dealer options, Cushard and Mullins said their conclusion was clear – Summit Financial Network2, as a distinct community within Cetera, matched Commonwealth.

"Summit is the closest thing to Commonwealth that we found," Mullins said. "We weren't looking for something similar, we were looking for the same culture of experienced, high-quality advisors, the same accessibility to leadership, and the same sense that someone actually knows who you are and will pick up the phone when you call. Summit has that. Cetera has that. That's why we're here."

For Cushard, the peer community at Summit was as important as the infrastructure behind it. After 30 years in the industry, he wanted to be surrounded by advisors who operate at a high level, and he found in Summit a community that takes that standard seriously.

"At this stage of our careers, we're not looking for a firm to teach us how to do our jobs," Cushard said. "We're looking for a community of advisors who run excellent businesses, where we can learn from each other and hold each other to a high standard. That's what Commonwealth was, and when we looked around, Summit was the only place we found that same thing."

He was equally direct about what sealed the decision – the culture of accountability he encountered throughout every conversation with Summit and Cetera leadership.

"Every single person who came to talk to us owned their area," Cushard said. "They looked us in the eye and said, 'If you have a problem, you call me directly, and I will take care of it.' That's not a promise you hear often, and it's not something you can fake. You can tell when it's cultural. At Summit and Cetera, it's cultural."

Welcoming the Honeycomb Wealth Advisors team, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said, "David and Wes made a deliberate choice to seek out Commonwealth for everything it represented – the quality of its advisors, the accessibility of its leadership, and its culture of accountability. The fact that, after a full search of the marketplace, they landed at Summit as the closest Commonwealth equivalent is exactly the validation Summit has worked so hard to earn. We're proud to be the right answer for Commonwealth advisors like David and Wes, and we're eager to prove it every day."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of March 1, 2026.

2Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group