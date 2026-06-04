Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisors Les Benzak, John Gallagher and Lynn Craig of Tupelo Wealth Partners with Approximately $490 Million in AUA

After expecting to spend their entire careers at Commonwealth, the experienced advisors searched for Commonwealth's equal, and found it in Cetera's unique Summit Financial Networks community

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisors Les Benzak, CFP®, John Gallagher, CFP®, Lynn Craig, CFP® and the Tupelo Wealth Partners team overseeing approximately $490 million in AUA1. Tupelo Wealth Partners joined Cetera through its unique Summit Financial Networks2 community. Based in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia, the practice partners Benzak, Gallagher and Craig bring over 75 years of combined experience and have worked together for more than two decades.

Former Commonwealth affiliate Tupelo Wealth Partners joins Cetera

Tupelo Wealth Partners offers comprehensive financial planning and wealth management, with a philosophy rooted in client-focused, disciplined decision-making. The firm is known for high-touch, selective client relationships and specializes in lifetime planning needs including retirement saving, college saving, tax planning, asset protection, legacy planning for heirs and pension optimization. With recently added advisor, Sage Bleakney, and active plans to grow further, the practice is focused on expansion.

The move to Cetera was the culmination of an unexpected transition. After decades at Lincoln Investment, the advisors at Tupelo Wealth Partners deliberately chose to join Commonwealth, drawn by its culture of experienced advisors, personalized service, and their sense that leadership treated advisors like partners rather than clients. Benzak said he and his partners had expected to finish their careers at Commonwealth. When LPL acquired Commonwealth, they faced an inflection point they never anticipated.

After evaluating the full landscape of independent broker-dealer options, they concluded that Summit, as part of Cetera, stood apart as the one broker-dealer that matched what Commonwealth had been.

Benzak said: "We didn't go looking for something close to Commonwealth, we wanted the same thing – experienced advisors, accessible leadership, specialized service, and a firm that actually knows who you are. When we met (community leader) Marshall Leeds and the Summit team, we pretty much knew that was the place."

For the Tupelo Wealth Partners advisors, the decision came down to culture and the depth of support that Summit provides to its advisors. Technology – including client-facing tools and the advisor portal – mattered, as did access to Cetera's advanced planning resources, which the practice plans to use to further enhance client service with equity compensation and estate planning needs. But Benzak said that more than infrastructure, it was the character of the people.

"All the companies we talked with were solid options. The difference at Summit was in the details and the people," Benzak said. "The specialized service within Summit really appealed to us. And if you can't do right by your clients, everything else is noise. We're confident we're in the right place to keep doing that."

Welcoming the Tupelo Wealth Partners team, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said, "When the Tupelo advisors went to Commonwealth, they did it deliberately to build their business for the long term. Following the Commonwealth acquisition, they evaluated their options and determined that Summit best aligned with the qualities that initially attracted them to Commonwealth, something we worked hard to demonstrate and earn. Les, John and Lynn are the definition of advisors Summit was built for – experienced, selective, and uncompromising advisors committed to their clients. We're proud to be the right answer for Tupelo Wealth Partners."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of March 1, 2026.

2Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group