Ceterus Among Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Ceterus is No. 2110 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

(PRNewsfoto/Ceterus)

Ceterus provides a done-for-you accounting and benchmarked reporting solution for entrepreneurs as well as an accounting technology solution for CPA firms.

"Empowering entrepreneurs to realize their potential by providing them with an accounting solution that provides financial insights is why we do what we do. To continue our growth trajectory and be recognized a 4th time by Inc. 5000, moving up each year, is a great bonus," said Levi Morehouse, Ceterus Founder and CEO.

Over the past three years, Ceterus has experienced 191% revenue growth. Other notable achievements include recognition as one of the 40 fastest-growing companies in South Carolina by SC Biz News, one of the best tech start-ups by Tech Tribune, and Ceterus Edge, a mobile app, won the 2019 Mobile Star Awards in three separate categories.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Ceterus Quick Links:

Check out the ongoing Ceterus podcast series featuring entrepreneurs

series featuring entrepreneurs Browse the Ceterus Entrepreneur Resource Center for useful articles and tips on multi-unit franchising, accounting, and small business.

About Ceterus

Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Ceterus empowers entrepreneurs with done-for-you accounting and benchmarked reporting and provides CPA firms powerful technology to fuel their firms. Ceterus pairs technology with people to deliver a one-stop solution for entrepreneurs and the CPA firms that support them. For more information, visit http://www.ceterus.com .

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Mitchum

Marketing

220061@email4pr.com

800.571.6119

SOURCE Ceterus

Related Links

https://www.ceterus.com

