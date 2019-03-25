Ceterus Announces Participation in Multi-Unit Franchising Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting software firm Ceterus announces its participation in the upcoming Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, March 24-27. The 19th annual event will convene nearly 700 multi-unit franchisees looking for knowledge and resources to expand their businesses. Ceterus, which provides automated accounting technology for multi-location small businesses and franchisees, will participate as both a sponsor and an exhibitor in the Finance & Real Estate Pavilion.

Ceterus Founder and CEO Levi Morehouse will also moderate three panels alongside fellow industry experts in the Finance & Real Estate track. These panel discussions will outline topics including venture capital, lease negotiations, and franchise growth strategies.

"The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is an exciting way for us to continue and expand upon our commitment to empowering franchise entrepreneurs," says Morehouse. "We look forward to seeing many of our current customers, making new connections, and learning how our latest innovations can support their business growth."

Using a powerful combination of people and automation, Ceterus streamlines bookkeeping and reporting for multi-unit franchisees. In addition to providing customers with a franchise-focused accounting team, Ceterus' technology offers peer benchmarking, multi-unit financial reports, and other tailored insights to help franchise owners achieve sustainable growth.

"I'm able to see how the stores are doing and where we can focus on cutting costs," says a multi-unit restaurant franchisee and Ceterus client. "We're able to look at the financials instantly, and it's incredibly comprehensive and interactive. As we grow and I become less involved in the day-to-day, that will be very important."

With over 11,000 franchise units represented and industry leaders from around the country in attendance, this month's conference is a unique opportunity to network, discover new business strategies, and forge partnerships with franchise-focused experts.

If you are attending and would like to schedule time to meet, reach out to marketing@ceterus.com, or stop by booth P115 in the new Finance & Real Estate Pavilion.

Learn more about Ceterus at: https://www.ceterus.com/multi-unit-franchisee

