Ceterus Named To List of Fastest-Growing Companies in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceterus, a done-for-you accounting firm based in Charleston, S.C., has been named one of the 40 fastest-growing companies in South Carolina for 2019 by SC Biz News.

Twenty large companies and 20 small companies have been named to the statewide list presented annually by SC Biz News . This honor recognizes the state's fastest-growing companies based on both dollar and percentage increases in revenue from 2017-2018.

"We are passionate about driving tech advancement in South Carolina. It is an honor to be recognized for our growth and we congratulate the other winning companies who are all helping to drive growth in South Carolina," said Levi Morehouse, CEO and Founder of Ceterus. "Recognition like this furthers our mission to empower entrepreneurs by taking accounting and bookkeeping off their plate so they can focus on growing their business," Morehouse continued.

In order to qualify for the Roaring Twenties designation, companies must have a physical presence in South Carolina and be a for-profit entity or a nonprofit organization.

Company size was determined by gross revenue: A small company was considered as having $10 million and under in revenue. Large companies were classified as having over $10 million in revenue. Small companies must have had revenues of at least $500,000 each year for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Profiles of the winning companies will be published in the winter issue of SCBIZ magazine . The winners will be honored at an event on Sept. 26 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbia.

About Ceterus:

Ceterus empowers small business entrepreneurs with done-for-you accounting and benchmarked reporting. Ceterus' Edge Automation system automates entries into QuickBooks Online and aggregates financial data to provide peer benchmarked reporting. Ceterus pairs technology with people to deliver a one-stop solution for entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Ceterus has been named to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years. For more information, visit http://www.ceterus.com/solutions .

