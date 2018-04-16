CETGUARD, a High-Performance PMMA Waterproofing Membrane

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CETGUARD is a high-performance cold fluid applied PMMA membrane used primarily as a flashing and detailing accessory with STRATASEAL HR and COREFLEX waterproofing systems. CETGUARD is a durable and reinforced membrane with high chemical, UV resistance that tenaciously bonds to a variety of substrates.

CETGUARD increases CETCO's range of waterproofing solutions. It can be used in new construction as well as remedial construction applications for flashing difficult details for the STRATASEAL HR and COREFLEX waterproofing membranes. The color of all CETGUARD resins is concrete grey with a white top coat available for solar reflectance and aesthetic applications. Each of the MMA resins must be catalyzed; with typical cure times of 15-25 minutes.

The CETGUARD product range:

CETGUARD SG: A self-leveling MMA resin used for horizontal deck applications.

CETGUARD THIXO: A high viscosity MMA resin used for vertical flashings and detailing applications.

CETGUARD MATRIX: A fiber reinforced MMA resin used for special detailing applications where the reinforcing fleece cannot be applied; such as thread bolts.

CETGUARD PASTE: Mastic grade MMA resin used to prepare irregular substrate surfaces.

CETGUARD FLEECE: High strength reinforcement fabric.

CETGUARD TOP COAT-W: White color top coat used for solar reflectance and aesthetics.

Contact:

Phone: 1-800-527-9948

Email: BMG.Sales@mineralstech.com

ABOUT CETCO®

CETCO® is the construction technologies subsidiary of Minerals Technologies Inc., one of the world's largest minerals companies. CETCO is both a global expert in transforming minerals and polymers into technologies that improve productivity and enhance performance and a global leader in developing waterproofing solutions for a range of construction and infrastructure operations.

CETCO offers high-performance technological solutions for a range of construction and infrastructure projects worldwide and from technical problem-solving to on-site supervision, CETCO's team of scientists, researchers, and field engineers develop practical solutions for challenging industry problems.

Through its unique combination of global reach, local support, technical leadership and world-class research and development capabilities, CETCO supports increasing construction technology needs worldwide while providing its customers peace of mind throughout project lifecycles.

