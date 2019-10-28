Ceto and Associates Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary During the American Bankers Association Annual Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceto and Associates, one of the nation's leading management consulting firms, celebrates its 25th Anniversary at the American Bankers Association Annual Conference in Seattle, Washington, Oct. 27-29.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the firm will co-host the Monday evening reception in booth #617. Additionally, Ceto and Associates President, Douglas Ceto will participate in the Center Stage Podcast during the conference to discuss the firm's many contributions to the banking community.

"We're excited to celebrate our 25th anniversary during the ABA Annual Conference," said Douglas Ceto, President of Ceto and Associates. "I am honored to be a part of this incredible journey that is making a significant impact in the financial services industry."

Founded by Nicholas Ceto Jr., Ceto and Associates was formed after his mandatory retirement from KPMG at the age of 60. Not ready to throw in his hat, Ceto took on a number of special projects by requests from the banking community.

Through these initiatives, Ceto developed and implemented Deposit Reclassification, also known as a retail sweep program, which served as an integral part of the firm's early years.

As an answer to client needs, Ceto and Associates formed its sister company, Logicpath in 2009, which focuses on cash management software solutions. Soon thereafter, Ceto developed its highly successful flagship consulting solution suite: Market View, Clear Point and Vendor Link, focused on maximizing revenue and reducing expenses for financial institutions nationwide.

"When I first started Ceto and Associates, I never imagined the impact the company would make on the banking industry," said Nicholas Ceto Jr., Founder, CEO and Chairman of Ceto and Associates. "I look forward to seeing the firm continue to provide outstanding consulting and software solution services to the financial services industry for many years to come."

Founded in 1994, Ceto and Associates is a highly respected and nationally recognized management consulting firm with more than 2,000 clients across North America. The firm specializes in solutions focused on increasing profitability through its revenue enhancement, expense reduction and operational efficiency services. Through these services, Ceto and Associates and its sister company have increased the average earning assets in the banking industry by more than $5 billion and increased the profitability of its clients by more than 20 percent annually. For more information visit www.ceto.com.

