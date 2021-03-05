CETY announces Regulation A subscriptions in $2.57 Million investment

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), a clean energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, announced today CETY has received subscriptions under its offering under Regulation A+ in the aggregate amount of $2,570,000 at a price of $.08 per share.

Chief Executive Officer of CETY Kam Mahdi said "We are grateful for the trust our new investors have in CETY. The new capital infusion should better enable us to execute our previously announced plans and goals for 2021 by accelerating key projects, enhancing supply chain, more rapidly fulfilling existing orders and building infrastructure for higher production volume.

These improvements are critical aspects of our roll out into new markets and to take full advantage of the new available tax incentives for clean energy project development in the United States. We also expect the additional capital to fuel our projected growth in key clean energy markets in China and Europe."

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes, or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

[email protected]



Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa , CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com

SOURCE Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cetyinc.com

