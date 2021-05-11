CETY Enters Renewable Finance Business

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), announced today that it has established a wholly owned subsidiary called CETY Capital, a financing arm of CETY to fund captive renewable energy projects producing low carbon energy. CETY Capital will add flexibility to the capacity CETY offers its customers and fund projects utilizing its products and clean energy solutions.

CETY Capital provides an in-house financial arm supporting its sales and building new renewable energy facilities which management expects to improve profitability and margins.



Kam Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer of CETY, said "the purpose of CETY Capital is to provide more consistent, positive total returns to CETY based on an extended funding balance sheet. At the same time, we will aim to protect downside funding risks by utilizing various special purpose funding vehicles. The new line of business supports our goal to increase production of energy using renewable resources of CETY's technology and equipment.

The financing arm should create renewable energy and be sold under long term contracts. In addition, we expect to capture additional cash flow from various tax and government subsidiaries.

The renewable energy financing business has many attractive benefits given the global energy transition toward renewable sources of energy and provides us with the opportunity to provide capital for commercially viable businesses using energy conversion technologies supplied by well-known vendors like CETY Technologies."

With new multiple project pipelines, management believes the company will increase diversification, reduce the overall cost of capital per project and improve profitability.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) a low carbon energy company delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces, and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes, or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

[email protected]

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com



SOURCE Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cetyinc.com

