CETY, Inc Signs Agreement To Launch Asia Headquarters In Meishan California Smart City, A Model City For Clean Energy & Technology Development In China

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB : CETY) a California-based leader and global innovator in clean energy generation and sustainability-focused technologies, signed an agreement on September 22, 2020 to launch its Asia headquarters in Meishan California Smart City (MCSC). MCSC is located in the Tianfu New Area of Sichuan Province, a booming technology, energy, and innovation zone with projected economic output of USD 177 billion by 2030. MCSC is a clean energy generation, transmission, storage and R&D innovation ecosystem, responding to China's rapidly increasing demand for renewables. MCSC is a joint venture of Jiayue Real Estate Company Co, Ltd, and the international agricultural and real estate giant COFCO––total annual revenues of USD 31 billion. The joint venture will promote sales and application of CETY's products and solutions. COFCO embraces several sectors highly compatible with CETY products and technology, including its Clean Cycle II applications, which are also ideal for integration into the MCSC infrastructure.

CETY, a publicly traded company, has gained worldwide recognition for low-cost, zero emissions heat-to-power and waste-to-energy solutions that create clean energy from industrial waste heat or biomass. CETY plans to use its MCSC headquarters to expand sales and service of its energy solutions, tapping into the enormous markets across China and Asia, and to pursue collaborations with other global energy and technology enterprises. MCSC's focus on eliminating carbon emissions and providing a green, clean, and ergonomic live/work environment that promotes health, well-being, productivity, and global connectivity, is perfectly aligned with CETY's strategy to broaden its portfolio with companies that deliver these benefits.

MCSC is at the center of a population of over 500 million, five internationally recognized science and technology universities, and a highly skilled workforce. The region is acclaimed for environmental stewardship, arts and literary contributions, iconic cuisine, and transformative innovation and engineering achievements going back centuries. It is a world ecotourism destination, with 5 UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Giant Panda Sanctuary and is the birthplace of the Daoist spiritual movement. Sichuan has seamless transportation links to the rest of the world, with two international airports, daily flights to major cities in Asia, Europe and North America, and high-speed rail connecting all major China cities.

MCSC, named in recognition of over a decade of multilevel cooperation between the state of California and Sichuan Province on advancing aggressive clean energy standards, will be infused with California innovation, technology, and iconic culture.

Global enterprises coming to the region include Legoland with Legoland Sichuan Resort scheduled to open in 2023 and become a landmark destination as the largest Legoland in the world, which will attract millions of visitors annually. Another entertainment giant, US-based Viacom, will launch a creative headquarters for developing content for the international market. From this site, Viacom will deliver animation, music, film, and television programming for world-wide distribution.

CETY's landing at MCSC is projected for Q1 2021.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies, (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. We design, produce and market clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ ORC heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions, subsidiary, www.heatrecoverysolutions.com. The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

[email protected]

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com

SOURCE Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cetyinc.com

