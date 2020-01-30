CETY Launches New Website, Introduces New Branding And Business Development Growth Initiatives For 2020

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), a clean energy company focusing on products in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability markets, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at cetyinc.com.

The site features a range of enhancements that will help ensure an improved customer experience and better define the Company's products, services, and overall vision to its various markets.

"The content on the site directly reflects the company's growing portfolio of capabilities and technology, as well as better demonstrates our drive for expansion through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. We are excited to continue our company's growth and future business development channels," says Kam Mahdi, CEO and Director of CETY.

The website was designed by OASIS, an advertising firm in Fort Lauderdale who specializes in working with public companies on both Investor Relations and Business Development efforts.

The CEO of OASIS, Alex Carnal said, "The new website is the next step in the company's plan to build both awareness of their capabilities as a business, as well as lay the framework to accurately and effectively communicate with current and future shareholders. We will continue to work with Clean Energy Technologies to improve these information channels, as well as aid in future business development expansion."

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com, www.heatrecoverysolutions.com and www.poweredbyoasis.com

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability technologies. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ organic rankine cycle heat recovery generator (HRG), offered by CETY's Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions, subsidiary, www.heatrecoverysolutions.com. The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's engineering and manufacturing resources support the Heat Recovery Solutions business, as well as CETY's other technologies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified my words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside our control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and contingencies include, but are not limited to those relating to: changes in general economic and market conditions; future technology performance; market acceptance and adoption of CETY's products and competitive products; the availability of financing; the acquisition and integration of business assets and operations, technologies, or companies; and other risk factors as outlined in CETY's periodic reports, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events.

Contact:

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

kmahdi@cetyinc.com

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa , CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com

