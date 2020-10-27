CETY Secures Additional Sales In Europe, Confirming Planned, Steady Growth In European Clean Energy Market

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), a clean energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, announced today that its Heat Recovery Solution business (HRS) has secured an additional order of 2 new units, equal to $1.1M US, from Corycos Group for a landfill biogas waste-to-energy plant in Turkey.

CETY has already had inquiries for 8 new units within the region, and across Europe, as this solution provides the landfill owners and operators with long term power purchase agreements additional revenue and higher return on investment. CETY is planning to continue scaling its marketing and sales efforts as interest grows and sales continue in the region.

"We are excited to announce that site preparation, piping, and layout engineering work began for the 2 previous ORC Units to be installed at Kayseri Landfill, Turkey where 280 KWe will be generated from the exhaust heat of 4 biogas engines."

"During this time, Operators of the Kayseri Landfill decided to expand operations, and build a second methane gathering station site with 5 biogas engines. 2 of the 5 engines are installed already, and the site is expected to fully commission by March of 2021. Due to this expansion, we received interest in 2 additional ORC Units from our existing customer."

"At the same time, we received ORC System inquiries for 8 new ORC Units from 4 new customers with an existing biogas generation capacity of 28.4 MWs from 21 engines: two Biogas Plants: a 7-engine 8.4 MW site and a 2-engine 2.4 MW site, and two Landfill Plants: a 10-engine 12 MW site and a 2-engine 2.8 MW site. These ORC installations will represent concrete steps taken towards Turkey's Zero Waste Project and serve as energy efficiency investment showcase to Corycos' existing international client base," said Ahmet Yigit Kazanc and Hakan Dogan, Executive Management of Corycos Group.

For more information, visit www.heatrecoverysolutions.com and www.corycos.com

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

DISCLAIMER

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

