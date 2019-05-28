CETY's Team Arrives In Marshall Islands To Commission It's $2.3M Lease Of The Heat To Power ORC Generators

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CETY) Heat Recovery Solutions (HRS) has installed two Clean CycleTM heat to power ORC generators for the Marshalls Energy Company (MEC) to offset engine fuel use under a 10-year agreement between the two companies.

The units will generate an estimated 194kW of net electrical power from the heat of existing engines that MEC operates on the island of Majuro. Over the 10-year agreement, the Clean Cycle units, which require no added fuel and produce no additional emissions, are expected to displace 3.5 million liters of fuel and 10,000 metric tons of CO2.

The units are expected to be commissioned in June of 2019.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies, (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. We design, produce and market clean energy products & integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ ORC heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions, subsidiary, www.heatrecoverysolutions.com. The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified my words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside our control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and contingencies include, but are not limited to those relating to: changes in general economic and market conditions; future technology performance; market acceptance and adoption of CETY's products and competitive products; the availability of financing; the acquisition and integration of business assets and operations, technologies, or companies; and other risk factors as outlined in CETY's periodic reports, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events.

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

kmahdi@cetyinc.com

