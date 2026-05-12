CETYS Universidad and UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education[1] Launch the Wine Marketing Program Mexico 2026

A premier executive program designed to advance strategic leadership, commercial capabilities, and global competitiveness in the Mexican wine industry

ENSENADA, Mexico, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CETYS Universidad, through its Center for Viticulture Studies (CEVIT), in collaboration with UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education, announces the launch of the Wine Marketing Program Mexico 2026, an intensive executive program developed to strengthen strategic management, enhance commercial performance, and align industry best practices across Mexico's rapidly evolving wine sector.

This initiative brings to Mexico the academic framework of the renowned Wine Marketing Program at the University of California, Davis. With more than three decades of impact and deep ties to the global wine industry, the program has played a formative role in shaping some of the sector's most influential leaders. The Mexico edition adapts this legacy to local market realities through a rigorous, applied learning experience grounded in international best practices.

A Global Perspective, Delivered Locally

The program will take place from May 28 to June 3, 2026, in a hybrid format that combines live online sessions with in-person engagement at CETYS Universidad's International Campus in Ensenada—widely recognized as the heart of Mexico's wine industry.

The first two days will be delivered virtually, followed by three days of hybrid programming, allowing participants to engage both remotely and on-site. This format is designed to maximize accessibility while preserving the depth of in-person learning and industry interaction.

To accommodate diverse professional needs, the program offers a modular structure. Participants may enroll in the full five-day program for a comprehensive, 360-degree perspective or select individual modules to deepen expertise in targeted areas.

Faculty will include leading national and international experts who bring both academic rigor and real-world experience, delivering actionable insights through a practical, case-based approach.

Core Areas of Focus

The curriculum is structured around key strategic and operational pillars essential to sustainable growth and profitability in the wine business:

Regulatory Frameworks and Compliance: Understanding the legal, regulatory, and operational requirements governing wine commercialization in Mexico

Understanding the legal, regulatory, and operational requirements governing wine commercialization in Mexico Market Structure and Sales Strategy: Analyzing the wine value chain and developing effective go-to-market strategies across domestic and international markets

Analyzing the wine value chain and developing effective go-to-market strategies across domestic and international markets Market Intelligence: Leveraging research, data, and industry insights to inform decision-making and anticipate market trends

Leveraging research, data, and industry insights to inform decision-making and anticipate market trends Financial Strategy: Pricing models, cost structures, margin optimization, and business plan development

Pricing models, cost structures, margin optimization, and business plan development Brand Strategy and Positioning: Building strong brands through digital marketing, storytelling, and strategic positioning

Building strong brands through digital marketing, storytelling, and strategic positioning Trade Relations and Communications: Engaging with media, stakeholders, and key industry partners to strengthen market presence

Participant Profile

The program is designed for decision-makers and professionals seeking to elevate their strategic perspective and industry impact, including:

Winery owners and producers

Viticulturists and agronomists

Importers and exporters

Commercial, marketing, operations, and finance executives

Entrepreneurs and industry consultants

Leaders in hospitality, foodservice, and wine tourism

Students specializing in enology, viticulture, and related fields

Media professionals and industry influencers

Career Changers

High-Impact Learning and Strategic Networking

A distinguishing feature of the program is its emphasis on real-world application and peer exchange. Participants will engage directly with industry leaders operating in highly competitive global markets, gaining practical insights that can be immediately applied to their organizations.

In addition, the program serves as a platform for strategic networking, fostering meaningful connections between Mexico's wine industry and international stakeholders.

Advancing the Future of Mexican Wine

Through this collaboration, CETYS Universidad and UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing the professionalization and global positioning of the Mexican wine industry. By equipping leaders with cutting-edge tools and perspectives, the program aims to drive long-term resilience, innovation, and international success.

Key Program Details

Dates: May 28 – June 3, 2026 (5 days)

May 28 – June 3, 2026 (5 days) Format: Hybrid

Hybrid May 28–29: Online



June 1–3: Hybrid (in-person and online)

Location: Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico (in-person sessions)

Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico (in-person sessions) Enrollment Options: Full program ($1500 USD) or individual day modules ($500 USD)

Full program ($1500 USD) or individual day modules ($500 USD) Certificate: Awarded upon completion of the full 5 Day Program

Awarded upon completion of the full 5 Day Program Request more information at: https://landing.cetys.mx/wine-marketing-ucdavis

1 Delivered by CETYS Universidad and informed by the UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education Wine Marketing Program, this offering has been developed and adapted by CETYS for the wine marketing landscape in Mexico. UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education has reviewed the program design framework to support a coherent and professionally aligned learning experience. This program does NOT confer UC Davis enrollment status or academic credit.

Media Contact:

Marlowe McEfee

[email protected]

SOURCE UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education