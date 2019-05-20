CEVA Announces Availability of SLAM Software Development Kit for CEVA-XM Intelligent vision DSPs and NeuPro AI Processors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, announced the availability of its CEVA-SLAM™ software development kit, aimed at streamlining the development of Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) enabled products, including mobile devices, AR/VR headsets, robots, autonomous vehicles and other camera-based devices. Available for the CEVA-XM family of intelligent vision DSPs and the NeuPro family of AI processors, CEVA-SLAM incorporates the hardware, software and interfaces required to significantly lower the entry barrier for companies looking to integrate efficient SLAM implementations into low-power embedded systems.

Ilan Yona, vice president and general manager of the Vision Business Unit at CEVA, commented: "SLAM is the underlying technology that enables high-accuracy 3D mapping of a device's surroundings. It is a key component for a broad range of emerging devices including AR/VR headsets, drones, robots and other autonomous machines. We have capitalized on our unique expertise in designing vision DSPs and software algorithms to streamline our customers' entry into the exciting, yet complex domain of 3D machine vision."

The CEVA-SLAM SDK accelerates SLAM based application development by incorporating the hardware, software and interfaces required to enable an efficient SLAM implementation into any embedded system. The SDK includes a detailed interface from a CPU to offload the heavy lifting SLAM blocks to the CEVA-XM DSP. These building blocks utilize the DSP efficiency to support both fixed point and floating point math and extend the device's battery life. The SDK building blocks include capabilities for image processing (including Feature Detection, Feature Descriptors, Feature Matching), Linear Algebra (including Matrix Manipulation, Linear Equation Solving), Fast Sparse Equation solving for Bundle Adjustment and more. Illustrating the low power capabilities of the CEVA-SLAM SDK, running a full SLAM tracking module on the CEVA-XM6 DSP at 60 frames per second consumes only 86mW*. When deployed with a CEVA-XM DSPs or a NeuPro AI processor, customers can address a broad range of use cases and applications requiring SLAM, such as visual positioning, along with classical and Neural Network workloads for imaging and vision, all in a unified hardware platform that is easy to program.

Availability

The CEVA-SLAM SDK is available for licensing today, exclusively in conjunction with the CEVA-XM intelligent vision DSPs and NeuPro AI processors. For more information visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/application-developer-kit.

Embedded Vision Summit

CEVA will be presenting more details about the CEVA-SLAM SDK and its deployment in low power devices at the Embedded Vision Summit taking place on Wednesday, May 22nd in Santa Clara, California.

*Performance measured using frame size of 1280x720, running on CEVA-XM6 using TSMC 16nm process.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

