CEVA Collaborates with Ellisys to Achieve SIG Qualification for its Bluetooth® 5.1 Low Energy IP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today announced that it has completed qualification testing of its RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.1 Low Energy IP using the Ellisys Bluetooth Qualifier™ (EBQ) compliance tester.

"With more than a dozen licensees already for our Bluetooth 5.1 low energy and dual mode IPs, we're proud to continue to lead the industry for Bluetooth IP," said Ange Aznar, vice president and general manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "Achieving SIG qualification is an important step to ensuring our customers receive quality, compliant Bluetooth IP and this process is simplified and efficient thanks to Ellisys' Bluetooth Compliance Tester platform."

"To properly enable the release schedules of early adopters, we must have the EBQ fully prepared to test and qualify devices and IP even before a new core specification is released," said Mario Pasquali, President and CEO at Ellisys. "CEVA is consistently one of the first developers to utilize the EBQ system when new features are released in these specifications, and we're pleased to have collaborated with them in their successful effort to achieve Bluetooth SIG qualification for their RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.1 low energy IP."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All Bluetooth 5.1 features are supported, including Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), Randomized Advertising Channel Indexing, Periodic Advertising Sync Transfer, GATT Caching and other enhancements. With more than 1.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

The Ellisys EBQ Advanced Bluetooth Qualification System is mission-critical equipment for the Bluetooth industry, ensuring the highest quality standards for radio controllers by testing stringent corner-cases of link, baseband, and HCI layers. Validated by the Bluetooth Test and Interoperability (BTI) workgroup, the tester includes a powerful, purpose-built hardware platform and a suite of more than 1000 extensively verified tests covering BR/EDR and Bluetooth Low Energy radios specified under Bluetooth 4.0, 4.1, 4.2, 5, and 5.1, as well as prototyping specifications. For more information about the Ellisys EBQ, contact ebq@ellisys.com.

About Ellisys

Ellisys is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi®, WPAN, USB 2.0, SuperSpeed USB 3.1, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C™, DisplayPort™, and Thunderbolt™ technologies. More information is available on www.ellisys.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

