Ceva Enhances NeuPro-Nano NPU Ecosystem with Addition of Sensory's TrulyHandsfree Voice Activation

Sensory's industry-leading embedded voice wake word technology is now available for NeuPro-Nano, enabling ultra-low power, always-on applications in next-gen Edge AI SoCs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 -- As demand surges for AI-driven, voice-first user experiences in ultra-low power devices, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) is expanding its extensive AI ecosystem for the NeuPro-Nano NPU to meet the moment. Today, Ceva and Sensory Inc. announced a collaboration to enable Sensory's TrulyHandsfree™ voice activation technology on the NeuPro-Nano, enhancing Ceva's edge AI ecosystem with a proven, power-efficient voice activation solution. This initiative enables SoC vendors and OEMs to deliver seamless, on-device keyword spotting in battery-constrained consumer devices - without compromising privacy or performance and with faster time-to-market.

NeuPro-Nano is Ceva's smallest and most power-efficient Embedded AI NPU, purpose-built to bring AI inference to AIoT devices. With the addition of Sensory's embedded voice activation models, NeuPro-Nano users can now benefit from an always-on voice interfaces for applications such as true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, smartwatches, smart remotes, and home appliances.

Accelerating Voice-Enabled Innovation at the Edge

The addition of Sensory's TrulyHandsfree™ technology into Ceva's NeuPro-Studio AI ecosystem and development environment allows developers to quickly prototype and deploy voice-enabled features optimized for NeuPro-Nano. All voice processing is performed entirely on-device, ensuring user data remains private and responsive without reliance on cloud connectivity.

"NeuPro-Nano is redefining what's possible for AI in embedded SoCs," said Elia Shenberger, Senior Director of Product Marketing, AI Division at Ceva. "By expanding our ecosystem to include Sensory's TrulyHandsfree™ technology, we're enabling our customers to deliver intuitive, voice-first user experiences with the industry's most efficient edge AI NPU."

"Sensory's TrulyHandsfree technology and Ceva's NeuPro-Nano NPU family are a perfect match for creating AI-driven, voice-controlled devices that transform consumer experiences," said Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory. "Together, we'll enable more efficient, low-power voice processing in smart home, automotive, and wearable applications."

About Sensory, Inc.

Sensory Inc. develops fast, accurate, and private on-device AI technologies, powering over 2 billion devices globally from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, etc. With more than 60 patents, Sensory's innovations in speech recognition, emergency vehicle detection, voice assistants, biometrics, and natural language understanding span industries like automotive, consumer electronics, wearables, medical, and more. To learn more please visit www.sensory.com.

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 20 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram.

