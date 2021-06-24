CEVA Expands Its Market-Leading Wireless Connectivity Portfolio with New Ultra-Wideband Platform IP

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today unveiled RivieraWaves™ UWB, an extremely power-efficient ultra-wideband (UWB) turnkey MAC and PHY platform intellectual property (IP) compliant with the IEEE 802.15.4z standard and in accordance with the FiRa consortium specifications. The RivieraWaves UWB platform IP delivers secure, centimeter-level accuracy and robust location information through Time-of-Flight (ToF) ranging and Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) processing. Extending CEVA's market leading wireless connectivity IP portfolio for IoT devices, the new RivieraWaves UWB platform IP is ideal for a broad range of ultra-low power applications and products such as tags for pinpoint asset finding, secure digital key functionality for door locks, real-time location services (RTLS) and payment systems.

UWB is experiencing explosive growth fueled by its recent adoption in leading smartphone brands, with ABI Research forecasting annual shipments of nearly 1 billion devices by 2025. Aimed at lowering the entry barrier and accelerating time-to-market for semiconductor and IoT companies looking to develop UWB-enabled devices, the RivieraWaves UWB platform IP consists of a power-optimized hardware PHY along with a flexible, low latency hardware and software MAC layer. The MAC layer software can be implemented on the CEVA-BX1 DSP when deployed in combination with other connectivity workloads or modes such as direction finding, localization or radar, or as a standalone UWB MAC on commercial Arm and RISC-V MCUs. A flexible radio interface enables the RivieraWaves UWB platform IP to be deployed with customers' own RF technology or with CEVA partners' RF IP. Furthermore, RivieraWaves UWB platform IP is designed for ultra-low power use-cases, offering best-in-class performance and cost-efficiency, particularly when combined with RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP. This unique combined IP offering is an industry-first and addresses emerging applications and use cases that leverage both standards.

Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA, commented: "Demand for UWB technology is at an all-time high, driven by emerging use cases in smartphones, accessories and other consumer and IoT devices. Our new RivieraWaves UWB platform IP addresses this burgeoning market by offering a licensable solution that lowers the entry barrier for companies looking to leverage this technology in their chip designs. As the only company capable of providing a combined UWB and Bluetooth licensable product, we have extended our industry-leadership position as the world's foremost developer and licensor of wireless connectivity IP."

RivieraWaves UWB Key Features:

MAC and PHY with support of enhanced ranging and security based on IEEE 802.15.4z HRP in accordance with the FiRa Consortium requirements

Low power hardware PHY, implementing a high sensitivity coherent receiver with power optimized synchronization, supporting centimeter-level accuracy ranging and AoA estimation based on multiple antennas

Portable MAC layer software, with hardware offloading for encryption/authentication (CCM AES) and key management, autonomous ACK handshaking and other real-time critical operations

Flexible low power modes applicable to FiRa ranging scenarios

FiRa standard UWB Command Interface (UCI) simplifies the interface to the application level software

Flexible digital radio interface, designed to accommodate various radios

Available as a standalone UWB IP or in combination with RivieraWaves Bluetooth platform IP

CEVA's RivieraWaves UWB platform IP is part of the wider Location Solutions portfolio of CEVA, spanning Wi-Fi (for Access Point scanning), Bluetooth (for AoA/AoD and HADM location), Dragonfly-GNSS (for GNSS snapshot positioning for Cellular-IoT/LPWA), VSLAM (for camera based localization), and MotionEngine Scout (for IMU based dead reckoning).

Availability

RivieraWaves UWB is available for licensing now. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-uwb-platform/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix turnkey chip design services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB) and NB-IoT are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

