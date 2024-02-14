Ceva, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Ceva Q4 royalty revenue of $12.3 million, up 13% year-over-year and third consecutive quarter of royalty revenue growth Post this

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: "Our fourth quarter revenues were in line with our expectations, despite the challenges in the markets we served. I am proud of how we managed to significantly improve our profitability and earnings power through our focus on operating efficiency. Our royalty business grew for the third consecutive quarter and returned to year-over-year growth, driven by a recovery in mobile and strength across consumer IoT and industrial IoT end markets. Although our licensing revenue fell short of our expectations in the quarter, we continue to see myriad licensing opportunities for our diversified technology portfolio and expect to enhance our range of products as we push forward in developing new AI-related offerings."

Mr. Panush continued: "Looking back on my first year as CEO of Ceva, we have made significant progress in returning the Company to a pure IP licensing and royalty business model, where we see the greatest potential for success. We have established Ceva as the trusted partner for semiconductor companies and OEMs who need our IP to enable three fundamental use cases required by smart edge devices – the ability to connect, sense and infer data, more reliably and efficiently. Our wireless communications market leadership continues to go from strength to strength as illustrated by the 1.2 billion smart edge IoT devices and more than 280 million smartphones wirelessly connected by our IP in 2023 alone. In sense and inference, we have bolstered our product offerings during the year with the introduction of our NPU family for edge AI and through the acquisition of spatial audio software from VisiSonics. Overall, our leading-edge IP portfolio, combined with our focus on execution and delivering profitable growth, will position Ceva well to help our customers succeed and drive shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Review

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $24.2 million, a 20% decrease compared to $30.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. Licensing and related revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.8 million, compared to $19.4 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.3 million, an increase of 13% when compared to $10.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the quarter, seventeen IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including Wi-Fi 6 for industrial IoT, consumer devices and access points, Bluetooth for IoT and medical-grade hearables, 5G RedCap and cellular IoT modems, audio for hearables and wearables, and AI for automotive ADAS. Two of the deals signed were with OEMs and three were first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 91%, as compared to 89% in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.8 million, as compared to a GAAP operating income of $1.0 million for the same period in 2022. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million, as compared to a GAAP net income of $4.5 million reported for the same period in 2022. GAAP diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.34, as compared to GAAP diluted income per share of $0.19 for the same period in 2022.

GAAP net profit including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million, as compared to GAAP net income with the discontinued operation of $1.9 million for the same quarter last year. GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.16, as compared to GAAP diluted income per share with the discontinued operation of $0.08 for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 92%, as compared to 90% for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million, as compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $6.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $2.3 million and $0.10, respectively, compared with Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $7.0 million and $0.29, respectively, reported for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.4 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation of $5.6 million for the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.10, as compared to Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation of $0.23 for the same period in 2022.

Full Year 2023 Review

Total revenue for 2023 was $97.4 million, a decrease of 19%, when compared to $120.6 million reported for 2022. Licensing and related revenue for 2023 was $57.6 million, a decrease of 23%, when compared to $75.2 million reported for 2022. Royalty revenue for 2023 was $39.9 million, representing a decrease of 12%, as compared to $45.4 million reported for 2022.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added: "We are pleased to finish 2023 with our highest royalty revenue quarter of the year and non-GAAP earnings per share that exceeded our expectations. 2023 overall was a transformational year for Ceva, as we realigned our resources to focus on the key growth markets of automotive, consumer, industrial, and infrastructure. As we enter 2024, we are laser-focused on profitable growth and remaining agile to deal with any challenges. In addition, following the divestment of the non-core Intrinsix design services business, our balance sheet has been significantly bolstered, which ensures we are well positioned to pursue non-organic investments that can accelerate the company's growth in the coming years."

In 2023, 53 licensing deals were concluded, including 10 with OEMs and 13 for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 IP. More than 1.6 billion Ceva-powered smart edge devices were shipped, including record cellular IoT device shipments of 130 million units, more than 950 million Bluetooth devices, of which more than 100 million were Wi-Fi + Bluetooth combo devices.

GAAP operating loss for 2023 was $13.5 million, as compared to a GAAP operating income of $3.9 million reported for 2022. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for 2023 were $18.4 million and $0.79, respectively, compared to GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share of $13.9 million and $0.60, respectively, reported for 2022.

GAAP net loss including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $11.9 million as compared to GAAP net loss including the discontinued operation of $23.2 million reported for 2022. GAAP diluted loss per share including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $0.51, compared to GAAP diluted loss per share including the discontinued operation of $1.00 reported for 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income for 2023 was $3.6 million, compared with $27.0 million reported for 2022. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2023 were $4.4 million and $0.18, respectively, compared to $23.6 million and $0.98 reported for 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.07 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.8 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million, (c) impairment cost of $0.3 million associated with the closing of an office and (d) $1.3 million associated with retirement expenses of executives.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with business acquisitions, (d) $0.1 million income associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (e) $1.3 million tax charges, an impact as a result of the completion of a tax audit for prior years and (f) $4.5 million tax charges, including one-time write off of a deferred tax asset related to Section 174 (US tax regulations). Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.8 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million, (c) $0.2 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (d) $0.3 million relating to impairment of closed office, (e) impairment expenses of $1.3 million relating to retirement of executives and (e) $3.5 million income associated with Section 174 (US tax regulations).

Non-GAAP gross margin 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.8 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.7 million and (b) amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles of $2.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for 2023 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, and (c) $0.6 million of costs associated with business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating income for 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $13.3 million, (b) amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles of $8.2 million, (c) impairment cost of $0.3 million associated with the closing of an office, and (d) $1.3 million associated with retirement expenses of executives.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2023 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, (c) $0.6 million associated with business acquisition, (d) $1.3 tax charges, an impact as a result of the completion of a tax audit for prior years, and (e) $4.5 million tax charges, including one-time write off of a deferred tax asset related to Section 174 (US tax regulations).

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2022 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $13.3 million, (b) amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles of $8.2 million, (c) $2.0 million, net of taxes, associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (d) $15.8 million write-off of a deferred tax asset, including withholding tax assets that we will not be able to utilize as a tax credit, (e) $0.3 million associated with the closing of an office, (f) $1.3 million associated with retirement expenses of executives, and (g) $3.5 million income related to Section 174 (US tax regulations).

Non-GAAP net income with the discontinued operation for 2023 was $2.4 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.8 million reported for 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted income per share with the disconnected operation for 2023 was $0.10, as compared to non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.78 reported for 2022.

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) – U.S. GAAP

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:







Licensing and related revenues $ 11,816 $ 19,423 $ 57,555 $ 75,194 Royalties 12,346 10,927 39,864 45,389









Total revenues 24,162 30,350 97,419 120,583









Cost of revenues 2,259 3,294 11,648 15,131









Gross profit 21,903 27,056 85,771 105,452









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 18,145 18,047 72,689 70,317 Sales and marketing 2,829 3,461 11,042 11,475 General and administrative 3,567 4,240 14,913 14,183 Amortization of intangible assets 149 299 594 2,025 Impairment of assets - - - 3,556 Total operating expenses 24,690 26,047 99,238 101,556









Operating income (loss) (2,787) 1,009 (13,467) 3,896 Financial income, net 1,767 2,009 5,264 2,812 Remeasurement of marketable equity securities 74 (240) (2) (2,511)









Income (loss) before taxes on income (946) 2,778 (8,205) 4,197 Taxes on Income 7,152 (1,741) 10,232 18,075









Net income (loss) from continuing operations (8,098) 4,519 (18,437) (13,878) Net income (loss) from discontinued operation 11,867 (2,579) 6,559 (9,305) Net Income (loss) $ 3,769 $ 1,940 $ (11,878) $ (23,183)









Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share:







Continuing operations (0.34) 0.19 (0.79) (0.60) Discontinued operation 0.50 (0.11) 0.28 (0.40) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ (0.51) $ (1.00) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income

(loss) per share (in thousands):







Basic 23,518 23,197 23,484 23,172 Diluted 23,946 23,406 23,484 23,172

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,769 $ 1,940 $ (11,878) $ (23,183) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 190 176 826 687 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and

development expenses 2,430 2,271 9,133 8,259 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and

marketing expenses 471 473 1,776 1,503 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and

administrative expenses 1,008 884 3,795 2,888 Amortization, Impairment and Write-off of intangible assets 278 370 1,031 8,163 Costs associated with business acquisitions 356 - 551 - (Income) loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable

equity securities (74) 240 2 2,511 Impairment cost associated with close of an office - 318 - 318 Retirement expenses of executives - 1,271 - 1,271 Income tax expense as a result of a write off of a deferred tax asset

and withholding tax that can't be utilized - - - 15,323 Income tax expenses, an impact as a result of the completion of a

tax audit for prior years 1,302 - 1,302 - Adjustment related to US tax reform rule 174 4,460 (3,484) 4,460 (3,484) Non-GAAP from discontinued operation (11,812) 1,143 (8,579) 4,579 Non-GAAP net income $2,378 $ 5,602 $ 2,419 $ 18,835 GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in

computation of diluted net income (loss) and income (loss) per

share (in thousands) 23,518 23,406 23,484 23,172 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-

based awards (in thousands) 1,271 684 1,197 839 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation

of diluted net income (loss) per share, excluding the above (in

thousands) 24,789 24,090 24,681 24,011









GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ (0.51) $ (1.00) Equity-based compensation expense $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.66 $ 0.57 Amortization, Impairment and Write-off of intangible assets $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.35 Impairment cost associated with close of an office - $ 0.01 - $ 0.01 Costs associated with business acquisitions $ 0.02 - $ 0.02 - Income associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity

securities - $ 0.01 - $ 0.09 Retirement of executives - $ 0.05 - $ 0.05 Adjustment related to income tax expenses $ 0.24 ($ 0.15) $ 0.25 $ 0.51 Non-GAAP from discontinued operation ($ 0.50) $ 0.05 ($ 0.36) $ 0.20 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.78





Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP Operating Income (loss) $ (2,787) $ 1,009 $ (13,467) $ 3,896 Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 190 176 826 687 Equity-based compensation expense included in

research and development expenses 2,430 2,271 9,133 8,259 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales

and marketing expenses 471 473 1,776 1,503 Equity-based compensation expense included in

general and administrative expenses 1,008 884 3,795 2,888 Amortization, Impairment and Write-off of intangible

assets 278 370 1,031 8,163 Costs associated with the Business acquisition 356 - 551 - Retirement of executives - 1,271 - 1,271 Impairment cost associated with close of an office - 318 - 318 Total non-GAAP Operating Income $ 1,946 $ 6,772 $ 3,645 $ 26,985





Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Gross Profit $ 21,903 $ 27,056 $ 85,771 $ 105,452 GAAP Gross Margin 91 % 89 % 88 % 87 %









Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 190 176 826 687 Amortization, Impairment and Write-off of intangible

assets 129 71 437 2,582 Total Non-GAAP Gross profit 22,222 27,303 87,034 108,721 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 92 % 90 % 89 % 90 %

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





December 31, December 31,



2023 2022 (*)



Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,287 $ 20,116 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

143,251 118,194 Trade receivables, net

8,433 11,136 Unbilled receivables

21,874 18,694 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,461 6,789 Current assets of discontinued operation

- 2,696 Total current assets

205,306 177,625 Long-term assets:





Bank deposits

- 8,205 Severance pay fund

7,070 8,475 Deferred tax assets, net

5,674 8,484 Property and equipment, net

6,732 6,624 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,978 8,485 Investment in marketable equity securities

406 408 Goodwill

58,308 56,794 Intangible assets, net

2,967 2,392 Other long-term assets

10,644 6,291 Long-term assets of discontinued operation

- 24,659 Total assets

$ 304,085 $ 308,442







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade payables

$ 1,154 $ 1,859 Deferred revenues

3,018 3,098 Accrued expenses and other payables

20,937 24,049 Operating lease liabilities

2,513 2,680 Current liabilities of discontinued operation

- 1,592 Total current liabilities

27,622 33,278 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued severance pay

7,524 9,064 Operating lease liabilities

3,943 5,207 Other accrued liabilities

655 526 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operation

- 1,496 Total liabilities

39,744 49,571 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

23 23 Additional paid in-capital

252,100 242,841 Treasury stock

(5,620) (9,904) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,329) (6,249) Retained earnings

20,167 32,160 Total stockholders' equity

264,341 258,871 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 304,085 $ 308,442



(*) Derived from audited financial statements.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.