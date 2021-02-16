CEVA, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $28.1 million, a slight decrease of 1%, when compared to $28.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 licensing and related revenue was $12.1 million, a decrease of 18%, when compared to $14.8 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a record high of $16.1 million, an increase of 19%, when compared to $13.5 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our licensing business had another record year as we grew our customer base in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G and automotive.

Gideon Wertheizer, Chief Executive Officer of CEVA, stated: "We are very pleased to end the year with another excellent quarter, in both licensing and royalties. We concluded 21 licensing agreements, including a strategic and comprehensive agreement with a top tier smartphone OEM who will develop a range of CEVA-based connectivity chips to serve its smartphone and wireless accessories product lines. Our record high royalty revenue reflects a particularly strong quarter in smartphone shipments and continued traction in our base station and IoT product category, which grew 50% year over year."

Mr. Wertheizer continued: "Our organization worldwide showed tremendous resilience and determination to cope with the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented. Our licensing business had another record year as we grew our customer base in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G and automotive. Our annual royalty business also reached an all-time high, driven by 72% year-over-year growth in base station and IoT royalty revenues, to contribute $22.3 million. We continue to benefit from the expedited deployment of 5G base station and growing use of smart TV, laptops and other IoT devices. We entered 2021 with strong momentum in both our licensing and royalty businesses as our primary markets are expected to continue to expand the adoption of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies."

During the quarter, CEVA completed 21 license agreements. Five of the agreements were for smart sensing products and 16 for connectivity products with seven first-time customers of CEVA. Customers' target products include 5G smartphones, TWS earbuds, cellular IoT devices and a wide variety of other IoT devices. Geographically, eight of the deals signed were in China, six were in the U.S., four in APAC and three were in Europe.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $0.6 million, compared to $3.1 million reported for the same period in 2019. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $0.03 from $0.14 a year ago. The fourth quarter 2020 financials included a $2 million tax expense due to withholding taxes which cannot be utilized in future years.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $4.7 million and $0.20, respectively, comparing the $6.8 million and $0.30 reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $3.4 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangible and other assets, net of taxes, of $0.7 million associated with the acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs business and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.8 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.9 million associated with the acquisition of RivieraWaves and the Hillcrest Labs business, and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies.

Full Year 2020 Review

Total revenue for 2020 was $100.3 million, an increase of 15%, when compared to $87.2 million reported for 2019. Licensing and related revenue for 2020 was a record $52.5 million, an increase of 10%, when compared to $47.9 million reported for 2019. Royalty revenue for 2020 was a record $47.8 million, representing an increase of 22%, as compared to $39.3 million reported for 2019.

U.S. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for 2020 were $2.4 million and $0.11, respectively, compared to U.S GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share of $0.0 million and $0.00, respectively reported for 2019.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2020 were $13.7 million and $0.60, respectively, representing an increase of 3% and 2%, respectively, over $13.4 million and $0.59 reported for 2019, respectively. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2020 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $13.4 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of taxes, of $2.7 million associated with the acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs business, and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2019 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $10.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2.3 million associated with the acquisitions of RivieraWaves and the Hillcrest Labs business, and the investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, and (c) deal expenses and write-off of an acquired lease associated with the Hillcrest Labs transaction of $0.8 million.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "We are extremely proud of our performance in 2020, highlighted by the numerous records achieved in the fourth quarter and the full year. These include record royalty revenue for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020 of $16.1 million and $47.8 million, respectively, generated from a record 484 million and 1.3 billion CEVA-powered devices, respectively. We also managed to deliver non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 for the full year, despite recent foreign exchange headwinds. At the end of the year, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $160 million, with no debt."

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three months ended Year ended

December 31, December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019

Unaudited Revenues:



Licensing and related revenues $ 12,068 $ 14,806 $ 52,513 $ 47,890 Royalties 16,077 13,506 47,813 39,262









Total revenues 28,145 28,312 100,326 87,152









Cost of revenues 2,490 2,823 10,749 10,106









Gross profit 25,655 25,489 89,577 77,046









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 16,315 14,250 62,010 52,843 Sales and marketing 3,135 3,554 11,907 12,363 General and administrative 3,223 3,481 14,116 11,841 Amortization of intangible assets 575 746 2,307 1,923









Total operating expenses 23,248 22,031 90,340 78,970









Operating income (loss) 2,407 3,458 (763) (1,924) Financial income , net 595 992 3,284 3,291



















Income before taxes on income 3,002 4,450 2,521 1,367 Income taxes 2,367 1,388 4,900 1,339









Net income (loss) $635 $3,062 ($2,379) $28









Basic net income (loss) per share $0.03 $0.14 ($0.11) $0.00 Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.03 $0.14 ($0.11) $0.00 Weighted-average number of Common Stock

used in computation of net income (loss) per

share (in thousands):







Basic 22,249 21,920 22,107 21,932 Diluted 22,911 22,373 22,107 22,323











Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended Year ended

December 31 December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019

Unaudited









GAAP net income (loss)

$635 $3,062 ($2,379) $28 Equity-based compensation expense included in

cost of revenue 166 166 639 630 Equity-based compensation expense included in

research and development expenses 1,759 1,543 6,874 5,857 Equity-based compensation expense included in

sales and marketing expenses 542 383 2,038 1,495 Equity-based compensation expense included in

general and administrative expenses 1,099 779 4,085 2,736 Income tax benefit related to equity-based

compensation expenses (196) (101) (256) (574) Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes,

related to acquisitions of RivieraWaves and

Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT

and Immervision technologies, and deal costs

and write off of an acquired lease related the

Hillcrest Labs transaction 685 945 2,746 3,203

̶ ̶ ̶ ̶ Non-GAAP net income $4,690 $6,777 $13,747 $13,375











GAAP weighted-average number of Common

Stock used in computation of diluted net income

per share (in thousands) 22,911 22,373 22,107 22,323









Weighted-average number of shares related to

outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands) 305 462 979 475 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used

in computation of diluted earnings per share,

excluding the above (in thousands ) 23,216 22,835 23,086 22,798









GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $0.03 $0.14 ($0.11) $0.00 Equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes $0.14 $0.12 $0.59 $0.45 Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes,

related to acquisitions of RivieraWaves and

Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT

and Immervision technologies, and deal costs and

write off of an acquired lease related the Hillcrest

Labs transaction $0.03 $0.04 $0.12 $0.14

̶ ̶ ̶ ̶ Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.20 $0.30 $0.60 $0.59











CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)

December 31, December 31,

2020 2019 (*)

Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,143 $ 22,803 Marketable securities and short term bank deposits 108,987 121,782 Trade receivables, net 14,765 11,066 Unbilled receivables 16,459 17,241 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,205 5,660 Total current assets 167,559 178,552 Long-term assets:



Bank deposits 29,529 5,368 Severance pay fund 10,535 9,881 Deferred tax assets 10,826 10,605 Property and equipment, net 7,586 7,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,052 11,066 Goodwill 51,070 51,070 Intangible assets, net 10,836 13,424 Other long term assets 9,959 9,176 Total assets $ 306,952 $ 297,021

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 894 $ 701 Deferred revenues 2,434 3,642 Accrued expenses and other payables 21,883 19,642 Operating lease liabilities 2,969 2,393 Total current liabilities 28,180 26,378





Long-term liabilities:



Accrued severance pay 11,226 10,551 Operating lease liabilities 5,772 8,273 Other accrued liabilities 885 662 Total liabilities 46,063 45,864





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock: 22 22 Additional paid in-capital 233,172 228,005 Treasury stock (30,133) (39,390) Accumulated other comprehensive income 478 94 Retained earnings 57,350 62,426 Total stockholders' equity 260,889 251,157 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 306,952 $ 297,021

(*) Derived from audited financial statements

